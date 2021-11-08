Admissions closing soon for Dual Degree Program in Analytics at NMIMS School of Business Management and Purdue Krannert School of Management

NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University is offering a dual degree program in business analytics in association with Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

Upon successful completion of the two-year program, participants will earn an MBA in Decision Science & Analytics from NMIMS University and a MS in Business Analytics and Information Management from Purdue University.

The 2-year program has:

3 terms at NMIMS University

2 terms at Purdue University

1 term dedicated to internship in India

The programme aims to develop graduates who can be effective analytics translators, who can liaise between business stakeholdes and the data team, and lead organizations towards data-driven decision making.

Students are trained on building both business skills through case-studies and experiential learning, and analytics skills through programming and building ML models. Finally, there are umpteen opportunities for students to apply their learning in solving real-world problems, through industry-driven internships, capstone projects etc.

Data science jobs are mainly available in new age industries. Candidates are required to demonstrate skills related to problem-solving, communication, creativity and teamwork. It is a mix of managerial and analytical capabilities, sharpened into leadership skills.

"As businesses get disrupted the world over, there is a huge vacuum for highly specialised skills particularly in the field of decision science. Data scientists, data engineers, and business analysts are amongst the most sought after roles today," says Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean of the School of Business Management at NMIMS.

"Analytics roles are often multidisciplinary and they all require an ability to link analytics to business objectives. In this program students will be mentored to develop these skillsets, by top-notch faculty from the two leading business schools of the world," adds Binesh Nair, Programme Chairperson

Eligibility: To apply students must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks in the aggregate.

Applicants should get minimum TOEFL score of 93 with minimum subsections scores; IELTS score of 7.0 or higher with minimum subsections scores as well will also accepted.

Admission Procedure:

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC Last day to register is 10 November 2021)

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at (Last day to apply is either before the NMAT by GMAC first exam attempt date)

Note:

Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMATbyGMAC examination or before.

Accreditation

SBM has the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which is known as the longest-standing and most prestigious professional accreditation in business education. It has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018.

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programs in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor