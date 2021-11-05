Antariksh Group bags Indian Excellence Award in developing Logistics Parks

Another award was presented to the Antariksh Group, a leading brand in Logistics Parks at the Indian Excellence Awards 2021 function organized by Abhigyane Foundation in New Delhi.

CA L. V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel, the founders of the Antariksh Group, were presented with the award for their contribution in the industry of Logistics Parks.

Antariksh Group has touched new heights in almost a decade, the group has grown rapidly in the MMR region of Maharashtra, which has provided more employment to the people of small villages as well as many multinational companies in their Logistic and supply services.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, as there is no place to live for the people, then there are usually many problems for the Logistic storage places there. Antariksh Group has developed suitable sites in the Thane district adjoining Mumbai and developed a large amount of Logistics space.

The group has till date provided more than 12.5 million square feet of space to multinational companies including many brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Jaguar, D Mart, DB Schenkar, DHL, Bajaj, Delhivery, Apple and Pidilite.

According to CA L. V. Rathi, founder of Antariksh Group, "Our only goal is to accelerate the pace of our development work and provide employment opportunities to maximum number of people. All the credit for our achievements goes to our team which gives impetus to our work while facing many challenges."

Talking about the people working in the Antariksh Group, all the people are experts, including many CAs, engineers, architects, legal advisors and secretaries.

On this occasion Bhagwanji N Patel, Co-Founder of the group said, "We are working on providing employment opportunities to thousands of people in the coming days. Our one project of 35 lakh square feet is almost complete. Also, our project of about 1 crore square feet is in the line-up. Due to which many people will get employment and many companies will get an opportunity to join us, which will increase the GDP of the country."

Industrialists and ministers from various sectors were present in the award ceremony held in the Constitution Club of New Delhi.

