Apply in Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) via SEED (Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design)

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), affiliated to Symbiosis International University (Deemed University), Pune and approved by the UGC and accredited by the NAAC, has started online registrations for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED).

Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) is mandatory in order to participate in the admission process for SID (Symbiosis Institute of Design) for Bachelor of Design. The SEED will be held on Sunday, 13th February 2022. The validity of the SEED score will be one year only. The online registration for SEED starts on 25th October 2021 and ends on 24th January 2022.

Usually, the admission cycle for SID was scheduled between February to April, but for Admissions 2022, they have changed the cycle and started the process from October 2021 to January 2022. The final selection would be based on a combined score of SEED, Portfolio Review, PRPI task, and Personal Interaction. The candidates can choose their specialization while applying for the exam.

SID offers a four years Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) undergraduate degree with eight specializations. The course structure features a common Foundation Program, where all the students are given grounding in the basic skills and exposure to the various skill based contextual and historical awareness that design require.

The Foundation program is followed by three years in the eight major specializations interwoven with domain knowledge, visualization, skills, industry exposure and research to enhance the academic experience with profession-specific requirements.

The four disciplines that SID offers are Communication Design, Industrial Design, Fashion Design, and Fashion Communication. These are further broken down into specializations like Graphic Design, Video Film Design, Animation Film Design, and User Experience Design under Communication Design and Product Design and Interior Space Design under Industrial Design.

Dr. Sanjeevani Ayachit, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Design says, "Our programme is aimed at creating professionals who can contribute to the highly dynamic and competitive world of Design. The curriculum at SID offers an optimum mix of traditional skills, new media skills, and soft skills. Our students learn how to develop basic know-how and skills, making effective use of the sketchbook, exploring recording methods, developing visual perception, acquiring professional attitude to set projects, and show a critical, contextual, and historical awareness in the areas of design."

Communication Design is a professional program for students who want to explore the new skills in communication and the creative potential in the interchange between words and images in both traditional and new age media. Communication Design is further subcategorized in Graphic Design, Video Film Design, Animation Film Design, and User Experience Design.

Industrial Design nurtures the creative mind through rigorous inputs in technology, creative thinking, and conceptualizing abilities through its specializations in Product Design and Interior Space Design.

The Fashion Design program at SID provides students with a comprehensive vision where students gain practical hands-on experience, allowing them to confidently enter career paths in fashion design, pattern making, garment manufacturing, fashion merchandising, and so on.

Fashion Communication is one of the newest, most exciting areas of the fashion and lifestyle industry. With globalization, a number of pret and luxury brands are mushrooming in the Indian retail market. In today's competitive scenario, the success of a brand is measured by its unique identity and communication, thus creating a great demand for fashion communication experts.

The Fashion Communication programme covers areas such as graphic design, visual merchandising, exhibition and space design, event design and art direction, branding and publication design, fashion forecasting, and styling specific to the fashion and lifestyle industry.

SID Alumni have earned a good status in several corporate business houses and renowned design studios. Several enterprising students are proud owners of start-up businesses and a number of them are successfully pursuing Post-Graduate programs at reputed Design Schools in India and abroad.

The institute has facilitated the students to get placements in companies like Infosys, Autoline Industries Ltd, Cognizant, Whirlpool, Mudra Communications, etc. Students have also been absorbed by Small and Medium scales enterprises like Elephant Design, Fitch Design, Onio Design, Leaf Design, and several design companies.

Symbiosis Institute of Design stands out for its educational standards, expertise, accomplishments, and leadership and is ranked among the top design schools of India. SID has excellent, dedicated teaching faculty that have professional experience and mentor the students in every aspect of design, helping them to develop as skilled and creative designers.

