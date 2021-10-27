Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover

Steal this festive-chic, yet modern look from Arjun Kapoor's ensemble for the Man's World new cover.

Dressed in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection showcasing bandhgalas, meltonwaistcoats, velvet lapel blazers, printed paisley shirts & more starting at INR 3,499.00 for the Satin Shirt and INR 4,999.00 for Melton Waistcoat.

This story is provided by Target Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor