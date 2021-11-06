Aseem Chawla's book 'Finding A Straight Line Between Twists and Turns' unveiled

India's leading tax lawyer and well known international tax and policy expert, Aseem Chawla today announced the release of his new book titled 'Finding A Straight Line Between Twists and Turns - An Imperfect, Yet Honest Reflections on the Indian Tax Landscape'.

The book, which has been published by Matrix Publishers, provides in-depth analysis of key recent milestones/landmark events, which have influenced Indian tax landscape, in particular, over the last decade or so. The cross border influences on the tax ecosystem and what it means for policymakers and the judicial response have been deliberated in the book.

The book was unveiled by Chief Guest, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India, along with the Guest of Honour, Justice Vipin Sanghi, Hon'ble Judge, Delhi High Court at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Through a compendium of articles, the book 'Finding A Straight Line Between Twists and Turns - An Imperfect, Yet Honest Reflections on the Indian Tax Landscape' navigates and traces the current Indian tax situation, how it has adjusted to trends and changing situations both globally and within India, and how the landscape has grown and changed in recent years. It also illustrates the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The various aspects of domestic and international taxation as dealt with by the policy and judicial viewpoints have been effectively captured and analysed through several themes in the book. The Tax Administration's response has also been neatly highlighted.

On this occasion, Chief Guest - Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Hon'ble Judge, Supreme Court of India said, "This book is a welcome change from the usual manner of writing on tax and diverse fiscal matters. Its merit is its comprehensive look at the tax-scape and easy style which the author has adopted. Aseem Chawla has deftly examined the rapidly evolving structure of taxation, especially in the field of international taxation. With the aid of important rulings of Courts or Tribunals, which he has presented in readable format, the author has explained what is otherwise, a complicated subject. Contemporary topics, such as the GST compensation controversy, impact of COVID-19 commerce, crucially employment and a very important topic, i.e. the UN Mission to eradicate poverty 2030 have all been explained."

He also added, "The content of the book will satisfy readers of all segments interested in the field of taxation. I wish the book all success."

Author of the book Aseem Chawla said, "This book is the result of years of analysis of India's dynamic tax ecosytem. Taxation and tax regulations are often seen as complex subjects, and many steer away and do not evaluate the influences tax rules have on our daily lives. This presented me with a challenge: to simplify the complexities and legal viewpoints surrounding Indian taxation laws in order to pique people's interest in the field of taxation."

Praise for the Book - 'Finding A Straight Line Between Twists and Turns- An Imperfect, Yet Honest Reflections on the Indian Tax Landscape'

"Aseem Chawla's 'Finding A Straight Line Between Twists And Turns' is a welcome change from the usual manner of writing on tax and diverse fiscal matters; its merit is its comprehensive look at the tax-scape and easy style which the author has adopted," said Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

"This book is a very comprehensive insight into these relevant issues and landmark judgments. Full credit to Aseem that he brings so much to the table for the readers to takeaway and form their own point of view," said Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Judge, Delhi High Court.

"Aseem Chawla is one of the most clear and insightful tax attorneys that I know. He has a rare talent for stating tax rules in clear and concise English while adding his own flavor of ironic humour. This work describes a variety of international rules and proposals, giving the background, context and reactions to the proposals both with an Indian and international view. This work is likely to be a major contribution to understanding of current international developments," said Paul D Carman, Chapman and Cutler LLP, Chicago, USA.

"In this remarkable volume, the prominent and thought-leading Indian tax lawyer, Aseem Chawla draws on his vast experience in sophisticated cross-border tax matters, as well as a discerning intellect, to share insights and ruminations on a variety of the leading business tax issues confronting Indian tax professionals today," said Peter H Blessing, International Tax Practitioner, Washington, DC, United States of America.

"A fascinating journey through the Indian and international tax systems guided by the author's unique perspective," said Jonathan Schwarz, Temple Tax Chambers, London, United Kingdom.

"A comprehensive analysis of the current international tax issues from an Indian perspective, which can also guide others in finding a straight line on the same matters elsewhere," said Leandro M Passarella, Professor at Masters of Tax Law Program, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The book will be available on Amazon India on this link and at Flipkart on this link

Aseem Chawla is one of the leading tax lawyers of India. He has studied, written and lectured extensively on range of taxation issues for over two decades. He was educated at the University of Delhi, and is a Member of the Bar & also a Fellow Chartered Accountant. He is a Certificate Holder of "Comparative Tax Policy and Administration" Program of Harvard Kennedy School & "Vienna Certificate in Double Tax Treaties" from Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria.

He has been consistently adjudged over the years, as one of the leading tax experts by Chambers and Partners, Who's Who Legal, Expert Guides, Asialaw Leading Lawyers, etc.

He has been identified among 40 leading Indian lawyers under 45. Aseem was featured in The Week magazine's special coverage on young lawyers and has also been bestowed award of Young Achiever lawyer. His name finds mention in '100 Legal Luminaries of India' published by Lexis Nexis.

For more information, please contact: aseem@aseemchawla.com. The book is published by Matrix Publishers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor