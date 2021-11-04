Best Diwali offer on the latest refrigerators on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

In a never-before-seen offer, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending exciting deals and discounts on a wide variety of LG refrigerators for its customers.

This festive season, those looking to buy a new refrigerator can bring home the trendiest models from LG on EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,210. To make the purchase even more affordable, the EMI-only platform offers flat discounts of up to 29% on best-selling models.

From budget-friendly single-door models to energy-efficient double-door fridges, you can purchase your preferred model at the lowest prices by availing of . Additionally, cashback vouchers of up to Rs. 5,000 are also up for grabs on every purchase. Customers can choose any model based on their preference and requirement and pay for the refrigerator on No Cost EMI. Also, the zero-down payment scheme on select models allows customers to bring home the appliance without paying any money upfront.

LG fridge offers a range of the latest features, improved technology, innovative design and impressive aesthetics. Some of the top-selling that you can buy at low-cost EMI include:

LG 188 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Dazzle Steel (GL-B191KDSX) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,000 and flat 26% off

LG 308 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator Ebony Sheen (GL-T322RES3) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,440 and flat 10% off

LG 687 L Frost Free Side by Side Door Refrigerator Shiny Steel (GC-B247SLUV) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 4,000 and flat 26% off

LG 215 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Scarlet Plumeria (GL-D221ASPD) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,234 and flat 8% off

LG 360 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Shiny Steel (GL-S402RPZY) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,725 and flat 29% off

Benefits of purchasing LG refrigerator on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers get access to many benefits, including the lowest EMIs, free home delivery, hefty cashback offers, and deep discounts. One can shop online from 1,000+ Indian cities on the EMI Store and convert the purchase amount into interest-free monthly instalments. The zero-down payment facility is also available on select models.

How to shop for LG refrigerators on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the preferred LG refrigerator model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor