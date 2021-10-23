Bitcoin slides to $60K losing $7K since Tuesday's all-time-high

Bitcoin has dipped below $60,000 briefly in the past 24 hour. Most of the altcoins followed same after which the entire market cap lost more than $150 billion since its peak earlier this week.

The cryptocurrency market grabbed global attention as Bitcoin crossed it's previous all-time-high and set a new record just shy of $67,000. This followed its exchange-traded fund (ETF) listing in the US.

However, it failed to remain there. As reported yesterday, BTC dropped to $63,000, but the correction was far from over.

In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has kept losing value. This time, it fell to just under $60,000. As such, it meant that BTC had declined by more than $7,000 in a matter of days.

As of now, it’s still 4% down on the day, and its market capitalization is below $1.150 trillion.