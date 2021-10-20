Blindwink honors the Winners of India Achievers Awards - 2021

India Achievers Awards - 2021 has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the individuals & the organisations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work standout and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy.

The exemplary work of these achievers from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt and succeed under ever changing market conditions.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories --Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

Winners of India Achievers Awards - 2021

1. Best Grooming Product (Men) - Manueal Beard Oil

2. Asia's Most Influential Woman Business And Leadership Coach - Daphne Soares

3. Most Innovative & Cost Effective Modern Architecture & Designing Firm In Mumbai - Jeff Rodricks (JW Rodricks Architects)

4. Best Homeopathy and Aesthetics Clinic In Bangalore - Savi Bindu Homeopathy And Aesthetics Clinic

5. Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Manufacturers - Dr. Alok Shankar , Director (Ravian Life Science Pvt. Ltd.)

6. Most Talented Doctor and Diva 2021 - Dr. Shalini Gandhi

7. Best Woman Fitness & Nutrition Coach - Lopamudra Das

8. Most Competent, Proficient and Coveted Doctor & Interventional Cardiologist - Dr. Madhur Jain

9. Most Promising Energy Healing & Meditation Centre in Punjab - A Square Astro Healing & Meditation Centre (Dr. Sonia Sikka)

10. Most Inspiring Social Impact Brand From J&K - (Founder: Dr Babar Afzal)

11. Most Impactful People Skill Coach & Speaker In West Bengal - Sonali Dutta

12. Most Promising Digital Marketing Expert - Aamir Junaid Ahmad

13. Leading Organic Herbal Care Products Manufacturers in Tamil Nadu - Hasvi Herbal Care

14. Most Dedicated Young Surgeon And Researcher of India - Dr. Jitendra Kumar Saroj

15. Best Garden Development and Maintenance Services - New Baba Nursery

16. Most Promising Entrepreneur in Agro Products Retail - ManiRam Sharma

17. Fastest Growing Firm Promoting Sustainable Agricultural & Poultry Practice in India - Achyuth Reddy Gomaram

18. Best Skills Training & Staffing Solutions For Banking & Finance Sector in Gujarat - Dharti Hasmukh Dudhat

19. Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship And Financial Entrepreneurship - Ayush Sarda

20. Best Bridal Artist in Mumbai - SK Bridal

21. Best Security System Products & Service Provider in North India - Lyqa Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

22. Most Trusted Real Estate Company in Jharkhand - Royal Estates

23. Most Promising Health & Wellness Entrepreneur - Mansi Biyani

24. Most Promising Celebrity Photographer & Cinematographer - Devarshi Pathak (Shree Hatkesh Photo)

25. Best Business Management in Hospitality Industry - Revners - Archana Bhawan (Founder & Director)

26. Best Luxury Holiday Resort & Spa in Udaipur - The Royal Retreat Resort & Spa, Udaipur - Dushyant Periwal (Managing Director)

27. Young Emerging Architect & Designer of The Year 2021 - Sahla Mariam (B.Arch) Founder & Director - 207 Rochester

