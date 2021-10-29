Buy DSLR cameras on lowest EMIs starting Rs. 2,450 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store

Adding more joy to the festivities, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering massive discounts on best-selling DSLR cameras. Customers can purchase DSLR cameras on EMIs as low as Rs. 2,450. Additionally, customers can also avail flat 25% on their purchase.

A DSLR camera comes with higher megapixels, larger image sensors, the versatility of changeable lenses, and other smart features like Wi-Fi compatibility.

Some of the most popular DSLR cameras available on the EMI Store include:

Sony DSLR Camera Black (ILCE-7M3) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 8,400 and flat 10% off.

Sony ILCE-7RM3 (42.4 MP, Black) Mirrorless Interchangeable Camera Only with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 12,425 and flat 10% off.

Sony SEL55210 DSLR Camera (Lens Only) (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,060 and flat 10% off.

Sony 16 - 50 mm, 55 - 210 mm DSLR Black (ILCE-6000Y) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,075 and flat 10% off.

Sony 16-50mm Lens DSLR Black (ILCE-6000L) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,639 and flat 3% off.

Shoppers can purchase from over 1,000 cities on EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among others.

Customers can shop online on the EMI Store using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, and repay conveniently over a flexible tenor of 3 to 24 months. Furthermore, the zero-down payment provision on select models allows shoppers to bring home their favourite cameras without paying any upfront.

Shop online on the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.Choose the preferred DSLR model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

Enter the required information, and click on "Generate OTP". Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and complete the purchase.Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number and the ordered item will be free home-delivered.

Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor