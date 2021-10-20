Celebrate Diwali 'Dil Se' in Lifestyle's new collection at exciting festive prices

Lifestyle, India's leading destination for the latest trends, has launched an all-new festive collection for Diwali.

What's unique about the collection is that it has been designed and curated to bring together finest festive wear and accessible prices thus enabling an ever more joyous Diwali for all shoppers.

The collection has been launched with a beautiful film, #DilSeDiwali, which is a celebration of unique moments with loved ones, sparked by the joy of dressing up in gorgeous festive wear. Dressing up in best of fashion is what makes the festivities ring for all of us. This time, the celebrations are bound to be brighter with Lifestyle's exciting prices.

Young, vibrant, and engaging, the film is a continuation of the brand's successful 'Dil Se Diwali' campaign. It depicts a beautiful story about the joy of dressing up and wearing festive finest that makes it a memorable Diwali, with Lifestyle's prices enabling that journey and a beautiful moment between the couple. The campaign attempts to bring this moment alive with a memorable song.

The colourful and stylish collection showcased in the film makes it a delight to watch, making customers get a glimpse of the stunning range that they can shop for at amazing price points. With kurtas for women starting Rs499, kurtas for men from Rs799, footwear for women from Rs399, footwear for men from Rs599, handbags from Rs999, and more, along with a variety of great offers to grab, customers can shop from a wide range to look their best no matter what the occasion.

Commenting on the film and the collection, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice-President, Marketing, Lifestyle, said: "The Dil Se Diwali film is a celebration of all the unique moments that comes together in this festival - from emotions, feelings right down to fashion, the video will remind everybody of their favourite Diwali moments. Our all-new festive collection has also been curated keeping in mind the occasions that Diwali brings forth. What makes the festive range even more attractive are the exciting prices that we are offering our consumers. We are ensuring that no matter what the consumer mindset is, they will be dressed to stand out."

Speaking about the film, Priya Shivakumar, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said: "Dil se Diwali comes back for the third year, this time looking a little inward to capture the real spirit of the festive season. Fact is, we have spent many months in our tracks and comfy clothes and there is a longing to play dress up and recapture that magic of mirror and self, transforming into a version of ourselves we look forward to meeting. This season, Lifestyle celebrates the joy of dressing up, and the light that hope brings, as a promise of better times and a return to normalcy. While we don our festive sparkle to mark the season, Lifestyle does its bit once again, to ensure it's a Diwali that's all heart."

Lifestyle has left no stones unturned to make this Diwali grand for its customers. The video showcases attractive ensembles, vibrant colours and a curated collection that is perfect for the festive season. The all-new festive collection by Lifestyle comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are handpicked keeping Diwali in mind. Bright festive colours, modern-contemporary silhouettes, striking embroidery and detailing, stunning ethnic wear sets, dazzling kurtas and festive jackets among others are some of the key trends that truly captures the vibe of the festive season.

Customers can now shop the collection in-store and online from the comfort of their homes at .

