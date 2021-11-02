Celebrity makeup artist Sandy celebrates 10 years in the glamour industry

Sandeep Molugu aka Sandy artist takes pride in completing a decade in the industry.

Having started his journey 10 years back as a stylist, Sandy artist still cherishes every moment of his journey.

To celebrate his success in the fashion & beauty industry, he threw a lavish bash at a palace in Hyderabad. It was an evening of glam, glitz and nostalgia where several Tollywood divas gathered to congratulate on his work anniversary. Celebrities like Lakshmi Manchu as chief guest, Regina Cassandra, Manasa Varanasi, Lavanya Tripathi, Hebah Patel, Priya Anand and Simran Chaudhary graced the occasion with their presence.

It's said that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Sandy artist stepped into the fashion industry in 2010 and had an intriguing and inspiring journey. He received training under the maestro Mustafa Avci (New York) for a hairstyling workshop and was personally trained under Charbel Rizk (Abu Dhabi) for hairstyling.

After having contributed to Vogue, Grazia, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and HT Brunch and with local publications like You & I Magazine, Wow, Hyderabad, Red Magazine, Tulip Magazine, and Hyderabad Paws, Sandy artist became the most trusted name in the beauty and fashion industry. He has worked for A-lister fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahilani, Shantanu and Nikhil.

On his 10th work anniversary, he says, "This evening is so special because almost everyone who's been part of my journey since I was a fledgling in the world of makeup is here to celebrate with me. I'm overjoyed to be here with all my friends, old and new."

Sandeep Molugu's grand celebration began with a video showcasing his incredible journey, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. The celebs were awestruck by the lavish party; they enjoyed an evening of jazz music, dinner, and drinks. Sandy credits his dedication and honesty towards work that helped him achieve where he is today. He says, "I have always been loyal to my work, and have made sure to give 100 per cent in it. It is the result behind my success as the most reliable makeup artist today."

Sandy artist wore a signature Amit Agarwal plum blazer to celebrate his great day. He emotionally said, "It just motivates me to do better, and be a better version of myself. The journey goes upwards from here, and I am sure that the coming years have a lot of exciting things in store for me."

