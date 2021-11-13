Chandigarh to host the biggest higher education conclave for North India

HEC - Higher Education Conclave (a three-day event) by Silver Fern is a concoction of The Learned and The Learning.

This one of its kind education fair is replete with students, school and college counselors, Delegates from international universities, English PTE Trainers, and anyone and everyone associated with the field of education.

The event is being hosted at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh, with the theme of "Decoding future in the times of change"

Kickstarting the first edition of the event on 18th November is Silver Fern, an already established name in the education industry guiding students with their international education for twelve years now. Their team of experts has successfully assisted nearly 12,000 students to study at their desired universities and colleges to date.

"If distinguished education is your dream, then we are the artists''- Almasto Kapoor (CEO, Silver Fern)

Breaking the traditional ceiling of classroom education with his dream of taking education a step ahead, HEC conclave is a big leap in that direction. Students espouse such events and an event of such magnitude will facilitate accretion in their intellectual being.

Harboring everyone under one roof, Silver Fern plans on making HEC an annual tradition working assiduously to make it as prolific as it can be.

'Education translates aspirations into reality.' - Shivam Garg (Chief operating officer and Partner, Silver Fern)

Looking forward to the participation of 40 university delegates, including some of the most prestigious institutions from across the globe, domestic universities like OP Jindal, engagement from five universities ranking in the top 100 QS rankings in the world, 14 plus schools, an event of this magnitude will help grow the education industry holistically. It is a perceptible opportunity to interact with 40 global colleges and universities in one place.

There are a host of reasons for everyone to grace this event with their presence; One of them being able to get upto 100 per cent scholarship opportunities from leading public universities globally is the biggest of them all in addition to the participation of certain institutes like the Fraser Valley, India and University of Fraser Valley, offering transfer programs to foreign lands.

Laced with all the big guns, this event will also witness the participation of South Asia's biggest online platform for education, Vedantu as the partner of the event.

An education fair brightening the day followed by a networking dinner gracing the night is on the agenda of HEC. Ameliorating the event are education workshops for students crammed with English PTE trainers' sagacity and experience.

A single platform brimming with university delegates (international as well as domestic), all the people associated with the field of education in the Northern region, a plethora of students and educators, senior management of schools, under one roof is the epitome of the biggest education conclave of northern India.

Each participant is assured of a certificate and better-enhanced skills in their respective fields post the event.

HEC holds the promise of having a perennial effect on the education front with its conference catering to all the needs of an education fair and even beyond. It is the biggest platform to plan one's higher education progression.

Latticed with global participation, the influence of the experts, and young minds wanting to be nurtured with the nectar of wisdom, HEC sounds like a clarion call for all those who want to immerse themselves in this enduring journey of education.

