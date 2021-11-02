Chetu earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Chetu India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, today announced that the organization has been listed as a Great Place to Work-Certified organization for 2021 by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The certification was entirely based on employee feedback regarding working experience and environment and considers factors such as physical and mental wellbeing, credibility, and trust in the leadership.

Chetu has been consistent when it comes to fostering an environment that focuses on the welfare and development of its employees. With the current scenario of the pandemic leading to employment challenges, Chetu's operations in India has shown the resilience of the company to overcome adversity and not only maintain operations and regular appraisals of employees, but also to grow the organization and welcome new team members into the Chetu family to accommodate the company's sustained growth.

As part of the Great Place to Work assessment, which is considered the "Gold Standard" in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures, Chetu was able to excel in all 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture which include credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"We are elated and honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified! We are committed to nurturing the ideal work environment, so for our world-class employees to recognize us as one of the best companies to work for in the country is truly special. Our dedicated team members have been the backbone of our success during the pandemic and I want to thank and congratulate each one of them on this achievement," said Saurabh Pawar, Director of Human Resources, Chetu.

Chetu prioritizes a culture where everyone is provided equal opportunity to grow and become the best versions of themselves. From internal training programs, like Parivartan for veteran team members, to the complimentary Skill Development Center for freshers, the organization lays the path for everyone to improve, learn and make an impact. Additionally, the is committed to maintaining a first-rate culture for employees by providing industry-leading benefits and hosting dozens of clubs and events to promote team camaraderie on a global scale.

"Our incredible team has once again proven what it means to be 'world-class'", added Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu Inc. "Despite the challenges of these past two years, our team members around the world have truly risen to the occasion and embodied what it means to be a part of the Chetu Family. Chetu has been honored with many accolades over the past two decades, but being honored and recognized by our most valuable assets - our employees - is a milestone that I hold in the highest regard. Thank you to all of our team members that have made Chetu the dynamic and world-renowned company it is today!"

Aside from Great Place to Work, the organization has also been globally recognized with two prestigious awards in 2021 - the Silver Stevie Award for the Company of the Year category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards and being included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the seventh time.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,200 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its two main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 155,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers.

Aside from offering superior development environments, and complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family.

