Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurates Oxygen plants installed and commissioned by ATD Group and SRAM & MRAM Group in a virtual event

, a leading conglomerate along with , which has been instrumental in supporting the nation in upgrading its healthcare segment takes immense pride to announce the accomplishment of creating a milestone in the history of healthcare vertical with the successful installation of 47 Oxygen plants all across the state of Rajasthan. The installation drive was a part under "fast-track mode" to assist hospitals facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen in view of surging cases of coronavirus. The move came as the state was scrambling to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in multiple places.

Foundation stone-laying ceremony of NICU/PICU and inauguration of ICU/NICU/PICU, Oxygen Generation plants, LMO in the Hospitals was inaugurated by Chief Minister through Virtual Conference yesterday. Among the key dignitaries that attended the conference were, Sh. Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister, LSG & UDH, Sh. Raghu Sharma, Minister, M&H, Sh. Subhash Garg, State Minister, Medical & Health, Smt. Sangeeta Beniwal, Chairman, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sh. Niranjan Arya, Chief Secretary, Sh. Akhil Arora, PS, Finance/M&H, Sh. Kuldeep Ranka, PSCM, Sh. Kunji Lal Meena, PS, UDH, Sh. Vaibhav Galriya, Secy., Medical & Health and Medical Education, Sh. Bhawani Singh Detha, Secy., LSG, Shri Gaurav Goyal, JDC, Smt. Shivangi Swarnkar, Commissioner, Medical Education and Sh. Shaheen Ali Khan, Joint Secretary to CM.

On this occasion, Sh. Kunji Lal Meena, PS, UDH, said, "All Time Data Private Ltd. has installed all the oxygen plants successfully as per the order given to them. Special thanks to Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of SRAM & MRAM and Manoranjan Mohanty of ATD Group for timely execution of the order in Rajasthan."

Congratulating the team for its mega success, Manoranjan Mohanty, Promoter ATD Group, said, "We extend our gratitude to the Principal Secretary, Sh. Kunji Lal Meena, Director DLB, Deepak Nandi, CE, Sh. Bhupender Mathur, SE, Sh. K KNathani of DLB and CFO, Mahender Kumar, DLB for their cooperation to complete the project on time."

"We would also like to thank JDC, Sh. Gaurav Goel, Director JDA, Sh. Devender Gupta, Ex En, Sh. Bahadur Singh, Ex En, Sh. Arun Sharma and Sanjeev for their tremendous support without which this project would not have been successfully accomplished," added, Mohanty of ATD Group and Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of SRAM & MRAM Group.

As predicted by scientists amid the festive season, India is unlikely to see a COVID wave like the devastating second one unless there is a new immune escaping variant but the lower number of cases does not necessarily mean the pandemic is now endemic. New variants could potentially still pose a challenge. Any new variant which spreads much more easily, especially amongst people who are vaccinated or have been previously infected, could lead to new surges. The medical society and the State Governments have been emphasizing the same and not to let the guards down during the festive season.

As the nation was struggling with the second wave of coronavirus and hospitals in the state were reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, to overcome the crisis, the group worked on installing a number of plants all across the different cities of Rajasthan in collaboration with the state government, to upgrade the healthcare system, aiming at making the state ready to fight for future challenges.

Dedicated to supporting the cause with maximum wavelength, SRAM & MRAM is committed to helping the nation fight the current onslaught of the deadly pandemic in the coming times. along with ATD Group has been aiding in setting up of local health structure. The group has been working actively and finally achieved the milestone of successfully installing, commissioning and even supplying Oxygen to the patients' beds in a very less span of time in Rajasthan.

The drive has seen an overwhelming response from the masses and will be helping the people of Rajasthan to have a well-equipped and upgraded amenity. Furthermore, it will also help in the preparedness for any untoward threat in near future.

