Crime thriller series "Inspector Avinash" to blow away your mind!

Jio Studio's upcoming crime thriller web series "Inspector Avinash" directed by Neeraj Pathak starring Randeep Hooda along with Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdeo, Adhyayan Suman, Harjinder Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose, Shaleen Bhanot along with others; to blow your mind with its absolute story line.

The web series based on the real incident of the year 1997, the story revolves around the supper cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh that takes us through his struggles and hurdles and how he overcomes them to reach to the head of weapon cartel. The plot revolves around the crimes of the state.

The star cast does justice to their characters, actor Harjinder Singh who bagged the role of sub-inspector in the web series, already getting acclaimed from the peers of the industry.

Harjinder Singh, an aspiring artist who was previously seen in the movie "I Am Banni" believes in three qualities of an actor determining the success - learning skills, self-awareness, and good script. With his hard work and talent, has bagged his much talked about project - Inspector Avinash.

On receiving the role in the web series, Harjinder Singh said, "When I met Mr. Neeraj Pathak, he said I have a role in my mind for you and after the audition, I got the role. It's a dream come true to work with my mentor- Randeep Hooda, working with such big project in OTT surely makes a difference in my acting profession."

Harjinder Sing is a hardworking, career oriented actor. His determination to be the best of him makes him the refined actor. Having no connection in Bollywood or theatre surely came as a hurdle to him but he used his talent and dedication to the best of his abilities and is making his own way towards success.

Harjinder Singh also performs in theatres, always tries to pick up versatile characters. The result of his formal training from the theatre groomed him in a way that now he could play any character.

Web series of the real life story of a supper Cop Avinash Mishra in "Inspector Avinash" produced by Krishan Choudhary and Neeraj Pathak, presented by Jio Studios set to release in 2021.

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor