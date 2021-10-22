Datasamudra - The Hyperscale Data Center

In line with growing market demand & to offer value differentiation in data center market, Teleindia Networks unveiled its Greenfield Hyperscale Data Centre, Data Samudra in Bangalore today.

Inauguration event was joined by top dignitaries from govt of Karnataka, Corporate sector and Teleindia Customers. Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, and Mr. Amajit Gupta Chief Executive Officer - Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity did the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The other Chief Guests included Mr. Sujai Karampuri, Managing Director of T-Fiber and Director of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, Mr. W L Ryan Perera, Vice President & Country Head - Ciena India, Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President - CISCO India and SAARC, Mr. S Shadakshari Chairman, Ramanashree Hotels & Resorts, and Mr. V Gopala Gowda Rtd. Justice, Supreme Court.

Datasamudra, is located in the new KIADB IT Park, also being the recently built corporate campus of Teleindia, closer to the Bengaluru's International Airport. The location is an added advantage providing customers and partners the flexibility, for travel and/or accessibility.

Datasamudra with a built-up area of 1.0 Lakh SQFT, have State-of-the-Art facilities. The facility will provide 500 high density rack, IT power load of 3 MW, with all of the futuristic IT and Core Infrastructure catered to a Secure and Reliable Data Centre facility. Offering high level of Security, 24x7 Global NOC (Network Operations center) and core infrastructure aligned to global standards, Datasamudra will provide 'Co-Location, Hosting and Cloud Services', to its Customers in India as well globally.

Datasamudra, in line with India's, Data Protection policy and Localization norms, (in final stages), will offer, to international clients extending services to Indian businesses & individuals, first of its kind - "DATA RESIDENCY as a SERVICE" - a service wherein critical data storage is facilitated "locally". Another, first of its kind, offering Datasamudra intends to provide is the niche Cloud services with focus on 4 A's - Automation, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Augmentative Disruptive Technologies.

While Inaugurating Data Samudra, Dr Ashwath Narayan laid stress on opportunities such projects bring to the state and add value to its IT industry. Employment generation, Global focus and creating new avenues for emerging businesses are some of the immediate outcomes such projects bring about. Data Samudra will be a key contributor for such growth, he added.

Amajit Gupta, CEO Lightstorm Telecom Ventures shared his vision of future of Data Centres. He commended Data Samudra for the location as Bangalore has been traditionally a software led business but with rising demand for Infrastructure, Data Samudra comes at a very right time.

Sujay Karampuri, MD T-Fiber Congratulated team Data Samudra & was impressed with state-of-the-art infrastructure deployed. He also stressed on expanding Data Samudra to other locations as well.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco INDIA & SAARC, Chief Guest, on the opening ceremony, articulated "Datasamudra -The Unstoppable - Turning Vision into Reality with Cisco", a massive task, with multiple complexities, which required working with many vendors & meticulously integrating several features shaping it to one solution. Partnering with Cisco's combination of SDN & Leaf & Spine Architecture, provides a robust & reliable service & solution platform.

Sharing Data Samudra Vision, Mahanthesha KA, CEO & Managing Director, Teleindia group said "We all know the future is all about Digital Transformation, Cloud & Data. It was natural for us to look at setting this Data Center as we believe in aligning our future vision with market trends and futuristic business proposition. Data Samudra is a stepping stone for us to move from traditional services business to a Customer centric Outcome based value proposition. We envision growing Data Samudra to multiple locations and geographies across India in time to come."

