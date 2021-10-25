Dharti Shakti - organic fertilizer launched by Khetiwalo to aid farmers

Khetiwalo has recently launched a wide range of organic fertilizers at the price of chemical ones. Dharti Shakti 50kg is a full replacement for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer.

Khetiwalo organics and agro technologies have come up with natural environment-friendly organic fertilizers- Dharti Shakti is an organic fertilizer curated to help farmers. Enriched with natural nitrogen and natural Phosphorus, it maintains the pH of the soil for a long duration.

The company was established in 2019. After investing more than 22 years in research, the company has developed sustainable and easy organic treatment in agriculture. To cater to the increasing high fertilizer demand and to provide organic fertilizers at low prices, Khetiwalo has launched a wide range of organic fertilizers at the price of chemical ones.

The company provides India's innovative Gluconate-based 100% organic input. Keeping environment and pocket-friendliness in mind, chemical fertilizers used by farmers can be replaced with a wide product range. It is the happiest news ever in agriculture. The company promotes cost-effective and profitable farming.

Dharti Shakti has proven to be effective in agriculture, floriculture, horticulture, hydroponics, and vegetables of all varieties. By providing nutrients in an already degraded condition, it is able to deliver better results in all types of agricultural land having a pH range from 3.5 to 11.5. It improves soil health as it is a new technique of farming promoting sustainable farming.

Also, irrespective of the TDS of the water, Khetiwalo products are showing satisfactory output amongst farmers. Usage of Dharti Shakti not only makes the crop healthy but also increases soil life. The usage of phosphorus elongates the leaf life of the plants and as Dharti Shakti has usage gypsum, it regulates the pH of the soil for a longer duration. Along with protection from pests, it makes the stem of the plant thick and resistant to seasonal changes.

Bhushan S Chhajed, Founder, CHAIRMAN, and MD of Khetiwalo organics and agro technologies, said, "India wants sustainable, profitable & easy farming practices. We promote cost-effective and profitable residue-free farming maintenance (MRL). We have a quality team that believes in consistent hardworking. Our team is fully supportive of the dealers and farmers. We value long-term relationships to achieve our dreams and aspirations. We are committed to strengthening the market grip by continuously observing the fields of various crops. We have built the trust of the farmers on our organic products as a better alternative, providing us the strength to change Indian agriculture."

Khetiwalo is an ethical company believes to value the relationship with their valuable clients. Their products are ECOCERT India certified and trustworthy to use. Khetiwalo's manufacturing partner- World Agri Solutions Private Limited has established its plant facilities along with an R&D lab in Ahmedabad. They are exploring the network by hiring distributors, dealers & retailers, and getting in touch with Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) throughout Maharashtra to build a robust structure.

The company is successfully delivering better results in all crops and more than 95% of the farmers are happy and satisfied after using their organic treatments. The company adheres to high standards while producing. They are committed to offering the best and long-lasting sustainable treatment to any kind of agricultural produce. They are committed to offering the best and long-lasting sustainable treatment to any kind of agricultural produce.

