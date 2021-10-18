Diwali Bonanza: Get an Amazon voucher worth Rs. 5,000 with the Bajaj Finserv Professional Loan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a convenient professional loan for medical professionals. Doctors can enhance their practice and achieve growth with this loan for doctors and repay it affordably with features designed for maximum flexibility.

This credit offering includes unsecured and secured loans and is tailored to doctors. Thus, doctors can easily apply for it, meeting simple eligibility terms that match their chosen profession and submitting minimal paperwork. Best of all, doctors can use the loan amount as per their choice, whether to invest in the latest medical machinery, finance overseas education for their children, or use it as working capital for their practice. This loan for doctors comes with no restrictions on usage.

Applying for this professional loan during Diwali gives doctors a bonus of an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000. To get this voucher, doctors need to apply for the loan online until October 31, 2021. With this exciting offer on the cards, here's how the can prove beneficial for medical professionals.

High-value financing

Medical professionals get access to ample funds with this loan for doctors, which allows them to ease all personal and business needs. Doctors can apply for collateral-free loans of up to Rs. 35 lakh and use the funds without caps or limitations. They can also get a secured loan against property of up to Rs. 50 lakh. The large sanction ensures that doctors can use the capital to expand clinic infrastructure, invest in life-saving equipment and software, and achieve personal goals hassle-free.

Flexibility today and tomorrow

The professional loan from Bajaj Finserv also makes repayment easy. Doctors can pay back the loan over a lengthy tenor, choosing the tenor based on income and finances. The doctor loan comes with a Flexi facility, which is also designed to suit medical professionals' fast-paced and stressful lives. This feature allows doctors to pay only interest as EMIs during the initial tenor of repayment. This helps reduce monthly instalments by up to 45%* and will enable borrowers to manage their cash flow suitably.

Tailored to doctors for maximum convenience

Medical professionals have diverse and specialised needs. They may want to expand their existing setup to introduce a super-speciality or multi-speciality clinic or upgrade their practice's waiting area. Some of these expenses may also be urgent, be it home/clinic repairs or an expansion opportunity that comes with a time limit. is tailored to suit such needs perfectly.

Doctors enjoy the advantage of fast approval and disbursals with this professional loan. Further, the NBFC requires only the most essential documentation and offers doorstep pickup services, considering busy lifestyles. Medical professionals can check their pre-approved loan offer and apply using it to enjoy instant approval.

This festive season, doctors can take strides towards personal and professional growth with a loan for doctors from Bajaj Finserv and enjoy the Amazon gift voucher.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit:

