Earn pension of Rs 12,000 by only paying premium once; check out this special LIC plan

If you are thinking of getting a Pension Scheme, then Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has come up with a great plan for you. You will have to pay premium only once while taking this policy. Also, after this you will continue to get pension for life. This scheme is called Saral Pension Yojana. LIC Simple Pension Plan is a single premium plan. It starts from 1st July.

There are two types of LIC simple pension plans. The first is Life Annuity with 100% Return of Purchase and the second is Pension Scheme Joint Life. In single life the policy will be in the name of a single person. The pensioner will get the benefit of pension as long as he is alive. Also after that the nominee will get base premium. Both the husband and wife get cover in the joint life scheme. In this, husband and wife get pension as long as they are alive. When both are absent, the nominee will receive a base price.

What is special about this scheme?