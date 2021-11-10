Executive Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited is accorded with an Honorary Doctorate

Dr. Rajendra Kaimal, the honourable Executive Director of Arch Pharmalabs Limited has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University and Research Centre for his exemplary contribution in helping the organization in its global transformation journey.

He is responsible for global strategy and is leading the business growth at Arch Pharmalabs Limited, a game-changer in data-driven, customer engagement.

Seeking greater challenges, his strategies were founded on the belief that extraordinary success is brought about by extraordinary leadership. Dr. Rajendra Kaimal has enjoyed a wide range of top-level decision-making exposure and risk-taking experience in the dynamic global business of Arch Pharmalabs Limited for over two and half decades.

Accepting the degree Dr. Rajendra Kaimal said, "I am most privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such a big part in developing the potential and talent of tens of thousands of students who come from so many different parts of the world. May you all have the good fortune to know someone who will give you the motivation to experience the joy and satisfaction you receive from helping others. With these thoughts in mind, I proudly but humbly stand before you to accept this Honorary Doctorate which you have so kindly bestowed upon me."

He further added, "With our company, we pledge to provide people with the products that are formulated with the best quality materials. Our USP is the amount if trust we have generated among our consumers in the past few years."

Arch Pharmlabs is a Pharmaceutical Company that is aligned across two business verticals that are products and services. Their products business comprises the manufacture and sale of APIs and Intermediates to innovator and generic pharmaceutical players in both Domestic and International markets including the regulated markets.

Having vast knowledge about the field, Dr. Rajendra Kaimal brought innovative approaches to the table for its transformation on a global scale.

