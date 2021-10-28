eXp India Adds Over 1000 Real Estate agents within a year of launch

eXp India, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has on-boarded over a thousand real estate agents across India since their launch 10 months ago. A growing number of agents continue to join the cloud-based brokerage every day, signalling a marked trend in the way real estate transactions are being conducted post-pandemic.

eXp's cloud-based brokerage is powered by the company's immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world. Named eXp World, the cloud-based platform comes replete with meeting rooms, presentation collateral, conferences, extensive training and networking opportunities, myriad ways to personalize the virtual avatar, and much more. eXp India also offers a unique remuneration model for agents with attractive incentives and options to earn additional income by helping grow the company's agent base globally and earn through listing and selling activities.

"We entered the Indian market in the last quarter of 2020 excited about the opportunities here, and the last 10 months have seen phenomenal growth. The Indian market has incredible potential, and the real estate agents themselves are talented and well-versed in market trends. We have seen extraordinary adoption of eXp's work model, and are confident that our footprint will continue to grow and attract agents who are looking to break the status quo," says Michael Valdes, the President of eXp.

"We are working towards building a strong foundation for an extremely progressive and transparent real estate sector in India. With that in mind, we give all our agents world-class training, flexibility and support, and have seen immense interest in the market as a result. Our agents have industry-first perks like a chance of acquiring equity shares and an attractive commission model which encourages more entrepreneurial minded agents, as well as existing brokerages to join our growing virtual community," says Shashank Vashishtha, the Executive Director of eXp India.

In India, eXp conducts business in Delhi & NCR, MMR & Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar etc with a focus on both commercial and residential real estate. The brand began its operations by obtaining RERA licences in 15 states. At present, eXp India works with over 25 developers with 100+ projects and over 3000 property listings on their website and is looking to soon obtain RERA licences for an additional 5 states. The company has also witnessed exponential growth internationally in the last 12 months. eXp Global has launched operations in 14 countries, including India, in the past 12 months and has exceeded 67,000+ agents, making it the fastest-growing real estate brokerage. eXp now operates in 18 countries worldwide.

eXp India and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 67,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Germany and Panama. As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

