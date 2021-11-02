Explore the best deals on the latest washing machines on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Modern-day washing machines don't just save time and effort but do the job more efficiently while guaranteeing a perfect wash, offering excellent cleaning results every time.

Making such top-tier washers with the latest technology and a plethora of smart features accessible to everyone, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends compelling offers on top-selling LG washing machines. Now, customers can select their preferred model on the EMI Store as per their requirements and bring the appliance home on EMIs starting from Rs. 380 and discounts of up to 30%.

Additionally, the online shopping platform has also announced gift vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 as part of the LG washing machine offers this festive season. Shoppers can also enjoy other benefits such as No Cost EMI offers, zero down payment facility and free home delivery.

LG is one of the most reliable brands for home appliances and is known for its best-in-class products and highly-satisfactory after-sales services. All of its washers feature the latest cleaning technology, a plethora of wash programs, the latest smart features and compact designs. Some of the most popular that you can purchase include:

LG 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Dark Gray (P7020NGAY) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 888 and flat 29% off

LG 9 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Middle Free Silver (T90SJSF1Z) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,125 and flat 23% off

LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Luxury Silver (FHM1065ZDL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,888 and flat 8% off

LG 11 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Middle Black (THD11STM) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,198 and flat 18% off

LG 8 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Silver (FHT1408ZNL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,068 and flat 16% off

How to shop for the best LG washing machines on the EMI Store

Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the preferred washing machine model from LG

Add the product to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to secure the purchase

Benefits of purchasing LG washing machines on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is India's largest hyperlocal shopping destination, offering access to over a million products. Customers can purchase the desired product on No Cost EMI, where the total cost of the purchase is converted into interest-free EMIs with no additional fees or hidden charges. As part of the , shoppers can also get cashback vouchers and enjoy substantial savings.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

