From buying a home to loans and interiors, Houseey emerges as a real estate game changer

Buying a property was never meant to be easy. Not just selecting the right property - loan approvals, interiors, logistics, or legal, there's much more to it.

And one can be easily overwhelmed with all this. Houseey, based out of Bangalore, has emerged as a one-stop solution to this problem statement.

Established as a premier and boutique online portal for real-estate and properties, leverages the best of technology and employs dedicated professionals to streamline buying a dream home to moving in - and everything in between. In fact, Houseey is reportedly the first real estate portal to enable finding a dream home based on the travel time and distance to a metro station.

Houseey is fast becoming India's most trusted platform for properties, with a mission to connect people with their dream homes. The platform is a one-stop-shop for everything property - from loans, insurance to interiors, movers and packers, and much more.

Instead of homebuyers running from pillar to post, Houseey helps in selecting the best loan plans for the client's budget, provides detailed property analysis and metrics, and promises full transparency on its offerings.

Leading with a heavy customer focussed approach, Houseey's creative use of technology helps them understand clients better. Clients have access to dedicated relationship managers helping them through every step of the way and providing top-notch value-added services.

Created by passionate industry leaders with over three decades of experience in the market, Houseey prides itself in having a diverse and equal opportunity team.

Smriti Arya is the Co-founder of Houseey and was a part of IIM Bangalore Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women. Responsible for internal and external client communication, Smriti is also actively engaged with the supply side communications, i.e., builders and relevant stakeholders.

Women empowered, according to Smriti, should come from upper management, where the rest of the hierarchy follows. She stated, "At Houseey, we believe that the capabilities and professional performance of an individual are independent of the gender they belong to. And this is the reason we don't evaluate or provide preferential treatment to any employee on the basis of their gender."

Houseey has now expanded its operations to India's major metro cities and is gradually moving towards tier 2 cities. The team is also working on starting their operations in countries like the Philippines, Australia, and the UAE, post its successful launch in India.

Houseey is revolutionizing the way Indians are buying property. Bringing world-class technology to filter property searches, the dedicated team provides services every step of the way, from advice on the best loans in the market to arranging movers and packers. It is also India's first real-estate platform that lets people select properties based on the travel time and distance to the nearest metro station.

