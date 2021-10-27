Gizmore launches 3 new smartwatches to mark the festival season and strengthens its position in fitness segment

Expanding its portfolio in the fitness wearables segment under the 'GizFit' series, Gizmore has recently launched three new variants in Smartwatches. After the successful launch of GizFit 908 and GizFit 910, the brand is aggressively launching GizFit 907, GizFit 908 Pro and GizFit 909. The company launched its first fitness smart band exclusively for Flipkart in 2019 and has since sold a whopping number of over 50,000 watches and bands across all the distribution channels.

The newly launched, GizFit 909 is positioned for sports enthusiasts as it has a metallic body yet is light in weight with a sporty round dial and dual push button. Our women exclusive variant GizFit 908 Pro targets women with a rose gold dial and purple colour strap and has been powered with Menstrual Cycle tracker, one of the most crucial parameters of general women health. Also, for entry-level users, GizFit 907 is full of features yet economically priced.

As India's smartwatch market is fast-paced with more than 110% growth YoY in 2021 (April - June), the company aspires to be in the top league in the time to come, fuelled by the warm response being received from customers and trade alike. While the new India is becoming more conscious about fitness, the company has launched affordable products for every segment and give value for money, being rich in features in the segment they operate in.

The newly launched Smartwatches are as under :

GizFit 908 Pro - MRP: 4799.00

Best Buy: 2999/-

Product Highlights - 1.7-inch Full Touch IPS Big Screen, Menstrual Cycle Tracker, Blood Oxygen Level SPo2, GPS Routing through App, 24 Sports Mode, Unlimited Watch Faces, Breathing Control, Water Resistant IP68, Call and Message Notification, Up to 15 days Working Time, Variant - Gold Dial Purple Strap exclusive for Women

Gizfit 909 - MRP: 4999.00

Best Buy: 3499/-

Product Highlights - Dual Push Button with dedicated home key, Sporty Metallic Dial for Sports Enthusiast, Blood Oxygen Level SPo2, Call & Message Notification, Unlimited Watch faces, 15 Multi-Sports Mode, Breathing Control and Sleep Monitor, Menstrual Cycle, Heart Rate and Calorie Burn

Gizfit 907 - MRP: 3999.00Best Buy - 2499/-

Product Highlights - 1.4-inch Full Touch IPS Display, Calories Burn, Working time Upto 12 Days, Breathing Control, Menstrual Cycle, Unlimited faces, Call Message Notification, Weather Update, Smart Alarm Clock, Water Resistance and Dust ProofIP68, Blood Oxygen level, Hydration Alert and Heart Rate, Multi-Sports Mode.

Speaking on the launch Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, said, "In a short span of time, our Gizfit series Smartwatches have carved a niche for themselves, and we are delighted to make this festive season even more special with the launch of three new variants in this segment. These watches are an excellent device for health and fitness conscious people and also for those who care for their friends and family and want to gift something that will take care of the health of their loved ones. We are sure that these will be as successful as our earlier models'

The products are available on all the general trade-leading stores, and all eCommerce portals and deals are being offered to customers in the festival season.

For anyone planning to up their fitness game, the right time is now.

For more information, kindly visit Facebook / Instragram / Twitter - @GizmoreIndiaGizmore, a leading accessories brand in India, specializes in accessories under all categories- Home, Mobile, Laptop, IoT, Audio, and Fitness, among others. Gizmore has its roots in ZAZZ Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The company is continuously moving forward with a mission to bring smart accessories, audio, fitness, and lifestyle products accessible and within reach of everyone. It has now gained a Pan - India Reach, having its presence at 10,000 offline stores over 500 LFR stores, covering more than 150 towns and available both online and offline. Zazz Technologies, the parent company of Gizmore, is ISO 9001: 2015 QMS Certified Company. Recently the brand has tied up with Indian Cricket by taking on-ground visibility forT20 - India Vs Srilanka Series. The company also sponsored Mrs India Worldwide recently and got hugely noticed.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor