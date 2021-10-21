Global Forum 2021, from Surviving to thriving: Post Covid

Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the Global Forum 2021 virtually on the 16th of October 2021. Global Forum 2021 is the largest independent recognition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. Global Forum 2021 had conducted three different sessions - Global Education Forum, Global Business Forum & Global Women Achiever. The Forum is tailor-made to bring together the most desirable industry professionals across the world under one roof to Meet, Interact, Connect, and Expand.

Global Education Forum - 2021: Emerging Technologies and Education

In attendance, the eminent guests and speakers included Shri Neeraj Kumar, Pritam Kumar Agrawal, Dr Ami Desai, Farzana Dohadwalla, Dr S.K. Rathore, and Madhumita Banerjee.

Furthermore, as part of the event, the winners announced were -- Dr Sandip Gun, V Sibin Mathew, Dr Dhanraj, Bright Avenue School, Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Jind, CA (Dr) Rakesh Chharia, Imperial Heritage School, Abilash Rathnakaran, Y. David Solomon Raju, Vels Group Of Institutions, Vels Vidhyalaya Group Of Schools, Whitefield Global School, Saraswati Dental College, Lucknow, Dr I. Azma, Dr. Kapil Khare, Dr. Vikram Parekh, Dr Borelli John Robert, Dr. Gundabala Mohan, Sunbeam School, Robertsganj,Dr Rabi Kumar, Priyanka Dutta, Chitra Koli, Raman Oberoi, Salika Parvez, Dr. Dinesh Gabhane, Dr. Sushma Jaiswal, Satish Shivaji Sonawane, Dr Jitendra Sharma, Sri Sri Academy, Hyderabad, LI'L PALS PRE-SCHOOL, Tasneem Dohadwalla, Mynam Hussain, Piyush Rai, Sant Darbara Singh College of Education for Women Lopon Distt Moga Punjab, Myhomeschooling, Righteducator's Troupe LLP, Nature's Lap Preschool, Madhu Dahiya, Ms Shruti Garg, B.G. Gaiekwad, Airship Aviation And Maritime Management, Dr. Zuleika Homavazir, Dr.Mahesh Sharma, Purushattom Bhattacharjee, Basil Woods Nature School, Abha Bhaarat Shah, Niti Dhami, Chetan Sharma, Dr. Amit Shukla, Velammal Main Campus, Velammal Vidyalaya Mangadu, VKids, Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam, Prasad G, Prof Asha Shukla, AniYepthomi, Kiddenz, Little Woods, Little Fingers, Numismatics Academy (NAC) & Worldola, Robomations, Pooja Sachin, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, and Dr. Syed Asad Abbas.

Global Business Forum - 2021: Reinventing Business For A New Decade

The eminent guests and speakers present during the forum were G R Akadas, Vijetha Shastry, R. Gopinath Rao, IEDS, Padmini Patel, Maadhav Bhide, and Smruti Ranjan Parida.

The list of winners for the event included -- Mohit Pant, Dr Kishor Navandar, Ram Prakash Khankriyal, Dr Siddharth Bhattacharya, BhatiaTvs, Skillfie Training Labs, Gurcharan Singh, Brickhouse Realty Solutions, Chatkara Foods Events, Dr Mansav Arora (Honoris Causa), Prakash Kolluri, Sanjay Vadapalli, Savi Bindu Homeopathy And Aesthetics Clinic, Gramepay, Asian Checkout Pvt. Ltd., Pay10, Asiana Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd., Shubham Gupta, Geet Yoga & Fitness Academy, Dr Lokendra Choudhary, ProfferZone, Dr Naresh Goyal, Valuecent Consultancy, Eada. Kumaraswamy, Dr Mustafa Attarwala, Digifuels, SIGN WORLD, Aero Falcons Aviation Training & Services Pvt Ltd, Mavi Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Shubh Party Organiser & Caterer, Nexmatics Private Limited, Rakasree Basu, Tectum Technospace Private Limited, Dr Mallika Mishra, Heritage Fin Corp, MacMotors, Dr Ami Desai, Dr Debrato Mukerjee, Deepak Dille, Aman's Core Gym, Dr Alok Shankar, Ravian Life Science PVT LTD, Bandi Sekhar, R.Shanmuga Priyan, Pradeep Cheruvathoor, Pashmina Goat Project, Bhushan Agarwal, and Dr Syed Asad Abbas

Global Women Achievers 2021: Women of the Channel: Next-Generation Leaders

The eminent speakers and guests on the panel were Santi Das, Harish Bijoor, Sunita Jain, Nina Lekhi, Barsha Chabaria, DR Ankita Singh, and Neha Bhandari.

The list of winners for the event included -- Farida Jalees, Dr Kona Olivia Hephzibah, Dr Lita Mohapatra, Dr Pallavi Pathak, Dr Reena Rathi, Dr Sarbpal Kaur, Dr Brinda Shah, Dr Revathi Jegan, Isha Patel, M S Bhavanipriya, Meghha Kalra, Somdutta Banerjee, Namrata Biyani, Neeta Bajaj, Nikita Ameer Ganatra, Preetika Mishra, Ritu Joshi, Ruplekha Sinharoy, Sharmin Rahman, Sipra Sagarika, Tasneem Dohadwalla, Adv Gauri Narayandas Chhabria, Alpaben Samirbhai Patel, Avantika Anup, Babyshree. R, Barsha Chabaria, Chanchala Yelamanchi, Deepanshi Nandi, Dr Gayathri Vadapalli, Dr Mruuginee Samir Shah, Dr Sunitha Misrilal Jain, Dr Ami Desai, Dr Ankita Singh, Dr Arpita Chatterjee, Dr Dipali R. Shende, Dr Kamalini Pathak, Dr Sangeeta Patil, Dr Sunita Pachar, Dr. (Ms) Satinder Malhotra, Dr Ekta Shrivastava, Dr Lipika Nanda, Dr Sarada Chandrasekaran, Dr V.V Manjula Kumari, Ecoserve, Greeshma Nataraj, Himani Dahiya, In-house Publication - Krysalis, Jyothi Ahuja, Kanchan S Satpathy, Karishma Manchanda, Kashika Rakhiani, Kaveri Vij, Kavita Mahesh, Komal Parakh, Leena Satpute, Malvika Deepangure, Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, Isabel Swamy, Rakhi Shah, Smita Yogendra Kawley, Preethaa Ganesh, Navita Bajaj, Neelam Ramesh Gangwani, P. Shanthi Yuvaraj, Parul Jindal, Prachi Narkar Mhatre, Priti Agarwal, Priyanka Harsh Mehta, Prof Asha Shukla, Reena Shirodkar, Rima Kapadia & Rashi Maniar, Riya Arora, Rupa Patnaik, Sana Merchant, Sangeetha Kosuru, SHILPAV, Soumya Khoday, Srilakshmi Mahidhara, Subhalakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Tanaya Ghose Dastidar, Tanya Sondhi, Tarandeep Kaur Aurora, Vandana Engineer, and Ankita Rohit Agrawal.

Global Triumph Foundation thanks the notable personalities G R Akadas-Director, MSME Development Institute, Govt. of India, R.Gopinath Rao, IEDS-Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India, Monika Jain - Founder, Image Planet, Amit Jain-Founder, Global Triumph Foundation.

Sponsors for the event included My Home Schooling, Educators Troupe, Salaam Namaste, CACH IN NUMBERS - Life Decoded Through Numbers, Life Educare, Hello Kids, Little Fingers, FitFutures, NAC, and Little Woods.

To know more, visit Global Triumph Foundation and ImagePlanet

