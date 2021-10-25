Gorge on some scrumptious burgers in Delhi NCR

Binge Over Burgers, a food joint, based on the cloud-kitchen concept, is making a bang in the city.

Within 100's of burger joints, what makes this place an exceptional one is the variety of burgers they're offering. They do not limit only to veg burgers or paneer tikka burgers but they dive into robust flavours and tastes from different parts of the world.

Food had no language no religion or boundaries. Food unites people, so BOB does burgers from all around the globe under one roof to bring people together. BOB brings the burgers of native countries. Authentic taste and flavour from America, Mexico, Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Middle Eastern, Australia, Thai, Korea, and of course Indian.

Chef Tanay, who has spent a significant part of his career in the United States, decided to make the most of this opportunity. Back from the United States, he started missing the taste of burgers that are a rage in America. Also, he realised that Delhi doesn't really have burgers from other parts of the world. Soon, he was a man on a mission. After exhaustive research, study and understanding, he gave shape to a menu comprising of burgers from eleven countries. From Korea to America and from Germany to Mexico, the menu presents a whole new range of burgers with international flavours waiting to be devoured.

And so, Binge Over Burgers came into existence.

BOB was born in 2020. BOB is not just a platform for Chef Tanay to sell burgers, it's a vision he saw a long time ago which is to bring the best taste of burgers from all around the world, come alive at a single place known as BOB. Through his food passion, he wants to create a buzz in the market and amaze Delhiites by offering scrumptious tastes they have never tasted before.

Binge Over Burgers brings burgers from eleven countries to Delhi NCR. And the noteworthy thing being, all the burgers maintain the authentic taste of their country of origin.

BOB burgers are not just burgers; they are themselves an experience. The essence, aroma & crunch give a person a full satisfying good food feeling. The experience of eating at BOB uplifts human emotions and makes one a happier person. These new affordable burger aims to bring delight in every person's heart. These burgers are 'rare' as they are a blend of recipes from different nations.

BOB is organizing events every weekend wherein they are inviting food bloggers and influencers to participate in a Burger Blindfold Challenge, where through smell and touch taste; people can relish their best food experience and also provide their feedback. These events are not done just for promotions or to spread brand awareness, but these are organized to inform Delhiites of what amazing food experience they might be missing out in their daily lives. Stay tuned with BOB's Instagram page for more updates on BOB events:

No more confusion in finding the best place to binge on burgers as BOB delivers at your doorstep.

BOB brings an end to all food cravings. BOB is rich in culture but not expensive in price therefore it's a solution to diverse cultural foodies. So, whether one misses the burgers available in other parts of the world, or simply wants to go for burgers from different countries, Binge Over Burgers has a thing or two for everyone. So, go ahead and order your favourite one today.

Binge Over Burgers currently delivers in Noida. Soon, they will be coming to Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

