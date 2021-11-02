GUVI, an EdTech Startup incubated by IIT-Madras accelerates IT focused skills development

GUVI, an authorised Google for Education Partner, has come up with exciting offers for all IT job aspirants or anyone who wishes to upskill with relevant and in-demand job-oriented skills.

GUVI offers Self-paced IT courses in multiple native languages for the comfort of the learners to learn and get skilled at their own pace. Naming it as the BIG DIWALI OFFER, the company offers huge discounts up to 50% on all self-paced IT courses and IGCC (Interview Guaranteed Certification Courses). To avail the flat discount, one can apply code FESTIVE50 before billing on any self-paced course or IGCC.

The IT industry in India is the second largest employer globally which has generated 4 million jobs and provided indirect employment to 10 million. With India's growing digital economy, there are increasingly many jobs for skilled professionals to take up. India has become a hub for IT industries and has transformed into an IT superpower.

The courses offered by this ed-tech platform will help you develop skills in areas such as cybersecurity, programming languages, cloud computing. You will also get hands-on experience on how an organization can leverage the power of IT to get ahead in the market. Courses ranging from programming skills, software skills, database management skills, Android Application Development to Cybersecurity courses have been lined up for you. These courses will help learners to not only develop job prospects but also improve market value as a professional.

While announcing the festival offer, Arunprakash M, Founder & CEO of GUVI says, "At GUVI, we solely focus on providing the ever in-demand IT knowledge and high-quality skill training to everyone. Our festival offers catalyze the aspirants with the affordability of our virtual courses. Believing this Diwali to light up the lives of thriving individuals who dream of an IT career and upgradation, we have launched the BIG DIWALI OFFER on our Self-Paced IT courses and Interview Guaranteed Certification Courses. On a positive note, anyone who has a will and wishes to upgrade their careers can avail this offer."

GUVI has recently made an official partnership with Google to offer Google Cloud service training & certification programs using Google for Education. Through virtual services offered by 'Google for Education', aspirants from even remote and rural areas can impart their skills with these virtual courses. GUVI has also partnered with GitHub to provide easy access to its Student Developers Pack and it has achieved an ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The EdTech platform also holds the Guinness World Record for maximum users to take online Computer Programming lessons in 24 hours.

Balamurugan, Co-founder, GUVI, described the offer as a golden opportunity for the aspirants who wish to get IT jobs or upskill to develop their personal skills. "The self-paced IT courses and IGCC courses offered by GUVI are curated by best industry professionals and affordable pricing will be extremely beneficial for all learners this festive season," added Mr. Balamurugan.

Incubated by IIT-M and IIM-A, GUVI is India's first vernacular . Ex-Paypal-ins built the platform in 2014 with extensive technical expertise in the IT and software industries.

Sridevi Arunprakash, Co-founder, GUVI, has a mission to "Teach everyone with IT & Software abilities", which is nourished and cultivated through GUVI. They aim to teach all applicants with programming and IT skills in their local languages, closing the skill gap in the IT industry with its qualified and talented resources. The platform provides online bootcamps that help job seekers gain experience in frontend, backend, full stack development, and data science domain.

To know more about programs please visit .

