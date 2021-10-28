Having a presence in more than 5 countries globally, they have recently expanded their services to Dubai

Known as the leading, award-winning, and most trusted forex brokers of 2021, TP Global FX has expanded its foothold to Dubai on 24th September by inaugurating their new office. TP Global FX has roots globally in countries like Europe, Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria, Armenia, Vanuatu and now has decided to offer the same in the Middle East city - Dubai. The company's mission is to offer the best trading conditions to the investors and traders using a state-of-the-art AI/ML-based trading experience.

Their aim is to be the industry leader for offering such advanced technology-based trading and provide an altogether unique customer experience. Their mission is to help their clients to earn from the investments via their different educational and mentoring services, as well as by taking advantage of their strategic partner services like Signal Services, Copy Trading, Crypto Contracts Trading, etc. Their constant innovations have led them to win several awards at the Forex Expo Dubai 2021, under the categories, "Best IB/Affiliate Program", "Most Transparent FX Broker" and "Best FX Educational Broker".

Commenting on another new beginning, Nitish Sharma, Global CEO, TP Global FX said, "At TP Global FX we have always strived to innovate our services, keeping the demands of our customer at the center stage. With the growing demands of the trading industry, our users needed our services more than ever; hence we decided to expand our expertise in Dubai as well. We are grateful to our loyal users who have stuck with us throughout the journey and will be with us further as well; we will also keep innovating ourselves and expanding globally to reach maximum audiences."

They are currently regulated in VFSC Vanuatu, and traders can start benefitting from TP Global FX's advanced trading solutions on their website:

