IIDE students win big at the Global Online Marketing Academic Challenge - GOMAC 2021

This year, IIDE's student team has bagged the 2nd position in the prestigious international competition - the Global Online Marketing Academic Challenge (GOMAC) 2021 in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region.

Four students from the - Anand Shinde, Swetank Sharma, Bhavika Budhdeo, and Sakshi Shriwas - faced more than 100+ student teams from across the globe and were amongst the top 8 global finalists. They were also awarded the 5th position in the overall global ranking for their excellent 360-degree digital marketing strategy.

GOMAC is a highly competitive and distinguished international competition that invites students from undergraduate and postgraduate programs to design, execute and demonstrate their marketing strategies and prowess.

In an 8-month long competition from September to May, the student teams have to create a digital marketing strategy to boost the sales of an actual company and run marketing efforts in real-time to demonstrate the effectiveness of their campaign.

Every student team is presented with a budget to utilise and generate actual revenue for their respective client companies. They have to prepare a pre-campaign and post-campaign report to show clear ROI, their learnings and how they adapted their campaigns. Their reports are then presented to judges who determine if the teams have succeeded in their efforts.

For the competition, the student team came up with a holistic digital marketing strategy for XP - Pens, the seller of graphic tablets. With the given budget, the student team was able to generate real time sales - generating a 5x ROI of their marketing budget in revenue.

Their strategy included the usage of various channels such as Google Display ads, Search ads as well as Social Media platforms which showcased brilliant real-time results. The student team's efforts stood out amongst the rest of the participants due to their holistic multi-channel digital marketing approach - going above and beyond just the suggested usage of Search Marketing.

Prathmesh Kavishwar, the permanent faculty member who was the mentor and guide for the student team during the competition, was delighted with the results and their valiant efforts.

"I am beyond thrilled to have had such an amazing team to mentor at GOMAC. Speaking on behalf of the entire institute and all the teachers from IIDE, we are boundlessly happy about their success. It was a pleasure working with these bright minds and strategizing with them through all the steps of the campaign. The students truly deserve all the recognition and credit they are getting for all their hard work," he added as a congratulatory note on the success of his students in the prestigious international competition.

IIDE is one of the rare institutes that always encourages a hands-on learning culture via live projects and assignments. GOMAC presented the students with the experience of crafting, executing and monitoring a real-life digital marketing strategy from start to finish while still being in their learning phase - that too on a global stage.

Such opportunities are great for students to gather confidence in their abilities and explore their strengths in a competitive environment - a great simulation for their bright futures to come.

IIDE's GOMAC Team:

