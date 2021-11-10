IIT Jodhpur along with WileyNXT invites applications for its first-ever online PG Diploma with academic credits in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) along with its knowledge partner, WileyNXT, Wiley's innovative bridge learning solution, has announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits.

For this exclusive, unique, and specialised PG Diploma by IIT-Jodhpur, Wiley is also facilitating Career Assurance Program for successful candidates. Post the completion of the program, Wiley will help these PG Diploma holders in finding relevant jobs. Developed by IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with Wiley Innovation Advisory Council's (WIAC) industry practitioners, the program is set to commence its first batch from December 5, 2021.

The 12-month live online IIT-Jodhpur PG Diploma program includes 600+ learning hours by the esteemed IIT Jodhpur faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley's industry experts. The PGD program in Data Engineering & Cloud Computing is carefully designed for current as well as potential software and technology professionals aspiring for a high growth career in the domain. It aims to hone high-end demand skills like Big Data Engineering, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning along with tools and technologies like Python and SQL. In addition, the program also focuses on specialization such as retail and financial analytics.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) report states that Indian Public Cloud Services Market revenue is set to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 per cent. Another credible industry report states an increase in the salary of Data Engineers by 4.7%, from $113,249 in 2019 to $118,621 in 2020. For Cloud Engineers, there was a growth of 6.3% from 2019 to an average salary of $136,479. This unprecedented growth accounts for the increasing importance of data and cloud engineering roles.

Commenting on the launch Philip Kisray, SVP and GM, International Education, Wiley said, "When it comes to innovation in education and research, Wiley has always been a leader leading from the forefront. With our esteemed partner IIT-Jodhpur, we are extremely delighted to have begun a revolution in the online education space by introducing our first online PG Diploma with academic credits. We are certain that this program will prove to be a great success among all our prospective learners and candidates."

Dr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur said, "Industry experts suggest that for every 3 data scientists in an organisation, there is a need for 10 data engineers. Alongside, the businesses are increasingly depending on Cloud services and models and it is therefore that the IT sector is always on the lookout for competitive and specialised skills. Attuned to the market demand, we are happy to collaborate with our knowledge partner WileyNXT and launch an online PG Diploma with specialisation in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing. Given the benefits associated with the program such as academic credits and placements assurance, we are hopeful that the program will enable professionals to create a desired impact in their respective careers."

Dr. Dip Sankar Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur said, "Data engineering and cloud computing are one of the most sought-after skills in the industry. In the current decade, data science and cloud computing has directly generated the highest number of jobs in the IT and services industry. However, there is a huge skill gap that persists amidst the existing workforce. With our exclusive and unique PG Diploma program powered by WileyNXT, we aim to contribute our bit in filling the gap by training skilled talent and providing assured placements to them. The main targets of the course will be to train the next generation of professionals in the necessary theoretical and hands on skills with sufficient emphasis on real world applications and problems.''

Aspirants with a bachelor's degree in engineering or science (4-year program) or a master's degree in science, MCA or in a related field with a minimum of 50% score/CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 with corresponding proportional requirements are eligible for the course. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience (after qualifying degree) in industry/Research & Development laboratories/Academic Institutions.

IIT-Jodhpur & WileyNXT have begun inviting applications for the program and the deadline to apply is November 30, 2021. The competitive program has a rigorous screening process. Qualifying the written test conducted by IIT Jodhpur, or its appointed partner is a prerequisite to get enrolled in the program. On successful completion of the program, the candidates will be provided with a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur and a digital certificate by WileyNXT.

For any further information on the Data Engineering & Cloud Computing program, click here.

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur was established in 2008, to foster technology education and research in India. The institute is committed to technological thought and action to benefit the economic development of India. Scholarship in teaching and learning; Scholarship in research and creative accomplishments; and relevance to industry are three driving forces for us at IIT Jodhpur.

IIT Jodhpur functions from its sprawling residential Permanent Campus of 852 acres on National Highway 65, North-Northwest of Jodhpur towards Nagpur. This campus is meticulously planned and envisioned to stand as a symbol of academics. A large parcel of the Permanent Campus (of about 182 acres) is set aside for the development of a Technology Park to strengthen institute-industry interactions. The institute is committed to a multidisciplinary approach of technology development. Hence, it has established state-of-the-art laboratories for basic research and has organized its academic degree activities through Departments and its coordinated research through Centers for Technologies.

Follow IIT Jodhpur on:

Twitter:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

WileyNXT, is Wiley's innovative learning solution built to bridge the skill gap. It offers professional learning and education programs in new and emerging technologies, which are relevant for today's workforce. WileyNXT programs are designed by Wiley Innovation Advisory Council (WIAC), a body comprising of 40+ industry and academia leaders.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor