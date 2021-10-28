India-UAE enjoy long-standing bilateral ties: Minister of State, External Affairs, India

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Govt. of India visited the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday.

Speaking to media after the tour of the Pavilion, Muraleedharan said, "This is for the first time in the history of the expos that a large number of Indians are visiting an event. The India Pavilion reflects the cultural, economic, and technological progress the country has made. It signifies India's growth and its rise as a powerful economic force in the world."

On space programme partnership, the Minister said that both India and the UAE have long-standing bilateral relationships across different sectors, and this is an addition to it. "India has made significant progress in space sciences and this partnership will benefit both the countries," he added.

Speaking about the travel restrictions, Muraleedharan said, "COVID is an unpredictable and unforeseen pandemic, and many countries were forced to impose travel restrictions but we are happy that we have been able to contain the spread of COVID."

"India is leading by example as we have already given 1 billion vaccines to our people. We have also provided vaccines to 93 countries in the world. The Prime Minister has already announced that the vaccine supply that stopped during the second wave will be resumed. I am sure that in the coming days, as new cases are reducing considerably, travel restrictions will be eased. We had some consultations regarding this on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, but we will wait for the other countries to make the formal announcement," he added.

On rehabilitation of expatriates who lost their jobs in the UAE, Muraleedharan said, "The Government has already made a lot of efforts in this regard. We have introduced a skill component wherein any person who decides to resettle in India, can enter their skill capacity in the prescribed format and the data will be shared with the Ministry of Skill Development. We have also created a platform for the benefit of employers and employees but many of them have already returned or planning to return as all countries in the Gulf have started opening their borders."

On high airfares, the Minister said that he is aware of the matter, and he would take it up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

