India's First HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible Classrooms) launched by Sri Chaitanya

The acceleration to Online Learning as a result of campus closures has led to educators having to reimagine Teaching and Learning.

The innovative use of online tools has brought with it a completely new way of engaging with students. Sri Chaitanya as always as a leader in catering to new demands in Education launches India's First HyFlex (Hybrid Flexible) Learning.

Through this HyFlex model, Sri Chaitanya aims to bring a quality educational experience where students can participate in a manner that allows them to be comfortable and not fall behind in their pursuit of Education. In the 1st phase, 120 classrooms will be catered across the country.

The primary feature of the HyFlex model is to combine synchronous online and face-to-face components ("hybrid") in a single course and allow students to choose when and how they attend (flexible). The HyFlex teaching model will be used in various ways across the institution that provides education with equal access to even students who might be facing challenge in attending class in person.

The model was designed to make sure students can move back and forth between in-person and online instruction while having the same learning outcomes in both. Now, with virtual learning increasingly becoming a necessity because of the pandemic, HyFlex model is going to become more of an educational necessity around the country.

"HyFlex combines face-to-face and online learning. Each lecture and learning activity is offered in-person, synchronously online, and asynchronously online. This model provides students a flexible environment and seamless engagement no matter where, how, or when students engage in the course. We at Sri Chaitanya develop the course, tools and organise curriculum to reflect this structure. The growing-up process is best-experienced face to face, so campus life will remain an integral part of the institution, and just as I'm looking forward to students once again filling campuses, I also hope that students will gain more flexibility in how they learn. That's why I think HyFlex is here to stay," said Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya expressed, "If students are unable to come to class for a period of time because they are in isolation or quarantined, they can complete the requirements online and continue progressing in the course. When students are able to come back to the face-to-face class, they will not be delayed in the course progression. This also allows flexibility to the members of the instructional staff (instructors and teacher assistants) who need to teach remotely if needed." Ujjwal further added, "We have invested a significant effort in preparation for catering to the new age challenge and are happy to bring this model to market at such a significant time when students actually needed this nudge."

Started in 1986, Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 7 lakh learners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes and 100 percentile rank holders from JEE and NEET and Top All India ranks every year.

In a span of 36 years, Sri Chaitanya has become Asia's largest educational group and is known to introducing novel academic programs that have helped students enter some of the premier engineering and medical colleges.

