International Trade Council Awards the Go Global 2021 Award to Haloocom

On October 14th, 2021, the International Trade Council Awarded Haloocom as the Top Placer under the Information Technology Category. Winning an Award with the International Trade Council is no small feat.

The 2021 Go Global Awards received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing, The three-tiered selection process makes it transparent for all the participants - Said Ms. RajithaGopalan, Director Sales, Haloocom.

- Headquartered in India has over 75K+ user base globally, it Operates in 5 more countries, where it has been playing the role of a Trendsetter in the space of Unified Communication &IoT. All its Products/Services are available in Hybrid model - both in-premise & cloud based. Haloocom's Effective Operations & Service delivery continues to play a vital role in creating happy customers across these countries, its Cloud-based UCaaS&IoT with Realtime location tracking, Task Management services are currently being made available to the user in less than 24 hours.

The International Trade Council is humbled by the organizations who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms, and financial institutions.

Haloocom has been playing a key role in a shift of moving Business Communication standards from an unorganized to organized sector in most of the developing countries, mostly in the African continent & the user's from these locations have demonstrated very high adaptability to new technologies. Such appreciation is a boost for organisations like ours that are striving hard to create a positive impact in its respective space, Added Ms. Rajitha.

Haloocom has been constantly evolving with its research & innovation in the space of AI, NLP sector & envisions that these technologies will further bring down the cost barriers, making superior technology affordable to all. Website -

With Haloocom, #Possibilities are #Limitless

