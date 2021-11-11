ITC Infotech in association with Harvard Business School reimagines the future of work; unveils its Work from Anywhere framework

ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, in collaboration with Harvard Business School has developed a unique and industry-defining productivity framework with Prof. Prithwiraj Choudhury - Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School.

ITC Infotech's Work from Anywhere (I-WFA) framework intends to set the bar for working in the new paradigm of delivering outcomes for both clients and employees leveraging an efficient and seamless operating framework.

ITC Infotech, together with Feedback Insights, a B2B and B2B2C research firm conducted a survey across employees and clients across geographies to build a framework that is succinct and data backed. This framework is in line with ITC Infotech's strategic pillars of customer and employee centricity.

Technology has not only helped drive business outcomes but has also redefined the future of work which is - digital, distributed, flexible, outcome-driven, and secure. ITC Infotech, with this framework has been able to explore innovative ways of collaboration - a distributed workplace model with a decentralized workforce - with clients and employees at the centre of it.

Commenting on the launch, Sudip Singh, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech says, "We are delighted to share the I-WFA framework with the technology industry. Working alongside Prithwi, we have constructed this framework balancing productivity from the customer's viewpoint and flexibility from the employee's viewpoint while keeping the axis of data security at the core. We are confident that this data driven framework will help the technology industry embrace the new workplace model we find ourselves in."

Speaking on the I-WFA framework, Professor Prithwiraj Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School says, "A big question being asked by business leaders around the world today is if work from anywhere is possible across industries and what it takes to make it possible. I believe that I-WFA has the potential to create value for companies by facilitating hire-from-anywhere, enhancing greater workplace inclusion, increasing productivity, enabling cost savings and operational benefits. The I-WFA is an industry-defining framework that has the potential to reinvent the future of work."

