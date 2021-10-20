K2 Group India Ventures into Real Estate Investment Advisory with Fortune Keys

K2 Group India has now ventured into real estate investment advisory with Fortune Keys. Spearheaded by Shubham Bansal and Kinshuk Aggarwal, Fortune Keys aims to cater to a vast, diverse portfolio of clients across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and educate them with various types of Real Estate Investments. The role of the team at Fortune Keys will be providing valuable customers with Market Analysis and suggesting them various options regarding secured commercial property purchase, reliable and tax-advantaged investments available.

Fortune Keys, a venture of K2 Group India, will offer the best investment options at budgetary and competitive market rates. The consultancy will offer a powerful marketing network and a strong base of all kinds of properties within Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, to cater to demands from all segments. The consultancy will also offer individualized consulting services for every aspect of the real estate investment process providing support for a variety of specialized topics. The end goal is to help the customers develop an investment portfolio through asset acquisition.

Talking about why he chose to enter the real estate market, Shubham Bansal - Co-founder - K2 Group India said, "Real estate is a huge investment arena and we as a consulting firm are determined to propose profitable investment options to our customers. Smart investment means finding the suitable real estate property, while assessing market conditions carefully and then suggesting to the clients. We are set to redefine the standards of excellence, bring trust and transparency in the real estate industry. To be able to guide the buyers in a strategic manner for their benefit is our goal and we are excited to embark on this new journey."

Expanding on the subject of real estate future, Shubham further stated that the Indian real estate market is seeing new trends that investors need to be aware of in order to keep pace with the future. "There is also increased demand for green spaces and the adoption of digital solutions in the move to building smarter homes, and so we as a company will aim to cater to all evolving needs of our clients," he added.

After ruling various sectors including automobile, IT and retail industry, K2 Group India has now ventured into real estate with Fortune Keys. Industry experts believe India's residential real estate market may witness a strong demand for apartments, independent floors, villas and plots during the upcoming festival season. Under the umbrella of K2 Group India, Fortune Keys is ready with its team of professionals to help guide their potential customers with most viable real estate investment options.

