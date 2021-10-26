Kirtilals launches its Exclusive Bridal Collection in Chennai

Kirtilals, a premium fine diamond and gold jewellery brand, esteemed by its patrons for quality and trust, launched its Exclusive Bridal Diamond Jewellery Collection at their Chennai Alwarpet Showroom.

Actress Sanchita Shetty launched the collection & graced the occasion followed by a fashion sequence unveiling their festive collection.

Kirtilals have crafted timeless traditional and contemporary designs to commemorate the big day. This bridal collection, with its unique design, is handcrafted with precision. Each piece in this collection represents elite quality and intricate craftsmanship.

With the collection consisting of exclusive designs in Necklace, Haram, Bangles, Earrings and Waist Belt, will pave the way for customers to witness and access a wide range of jewellery pieces to decide on, along with festive offer of Rs.10,000 off per carat on 80 years of Kirtilals quality diamonds.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch our new Bridal jewellery collection in this occasion. Kirtilals has always been one of the most preferred bridal jewellery brand and we are happy to associate with Madras Bridal Fashion Show. Fashion shows are a channel of communication & is a form of expression for both creator and wearer. It helps in creating interest among the public to spread awareness about new designs & styles. We are confident that our new bridal designs which is intricately crafted create interest to the customers & adds value to the show."

