LANXESS India is now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Leading speciality chemicals company LANXESS India has been Great Place to Work- Certified™ in India (from October 2021 to October 2022) by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The certification recognizes the organization's efforts in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ and delivering an excellent employee experience for all.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Commenting on the success, Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India, said, "It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. As an organization, we believe in continuously raising the bar and are committed towards creating a credible and fair workplace for our employees. We are thankful for this recognition and are delighted to become a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor