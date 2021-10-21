Leverage Edu: Top career options after 12th Science

Choosing the right career path for students after their school education might not be as easy as it might look.

Some students might know which field they want to choose, while others might still be confused. For students who have taken up the science stream in their Class11 and Class 12, and are looking for the best career options, this article is sure to help them get clarity on the various courses that they can choose and the jobs that they might get after their graduation.

While deciding which course to pursue their under-graduation and post-graduation studies, students need to analyze various education fields as well as colleges. Even though the opinion of parents, friends, or relatives is important, it is also important that a student chooses a field of study that he/she is passionate about and wants to build a career in.

After the completion of 12th with the science stream, students can choose from a variety of undergraduate courses. Students can choose an engineering course (Bachelor of Engineering - B.E., Bachelor of Technology - B.Tech) if they have an interest in technical learning. Similarly, if they want to become a doctor, dentist or want to pursue a career in the field of Medicine, they can choose from a variety of courses, such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), etc. Read below to know which are the most popular courses after 12th Science.

List of the Most Popular Courses After 12th Science

There are various that students can choose to take up, depending on their interests and career goals.

Courses That Students Can Opt for After 12th Science with PCB:

Here, are some courses that students who are studying/completed their 12th standard Science with PCB can consider:

MBBS

Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing(B.Sc. Nursing)

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (B.VSc AH)

Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yogic Science (BNYS)

Bachelor of Science in Home Science (B.Sc. Home Science)

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

Biotechnology

General Nursing

Courses That Students Can Opt for After 12th Science with PCM:

If students are interested in technical learning, research, want to practice the Law or join the Armed Forces, then here are some courses that they can consider if they arestudying/completed their 12th standard Science with PCM:

Engineering (BE/ B.Tech)

Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)

Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)

Armed Forces (Navy, Army, Air force)

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Law (LLB)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Career and Job Opportunities After 12th Science

Class 12 is a turning point for students. They need to choose the right course so that they can build a successful career in the future. These courses after 12th Science can offer good job opportunities for students and help them lead a prosperous life. Below is a list of some career options which students can opt for after passing their 12th board exams.

1. A Career in Engineering: Engineering is a field of science that deals with building engines, structures, machines, etc. Students can choose from various streams, such as Mechanical, Electronics, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical, Aeronautical, Chemical, Petroleum, Instrumentation, etc., according to their interest. Various colleges offer a wide range of branches in Engineering that students can select based on their passion, preference, and entrance exam ranking.

2. A Career in Medicine: If students aspire to become doctors or nurses or pursue a career in medical research or as a medical scientist, then they can choose from a wide range of courses from reputed medical colleges and research organizations. To pursue a medical degree, students need to clear the highly competitive national level entrance tests and must have studied Biology, Chemistry, and Physics till Class 12.

3. A Career in Dentistry: If students want to pursue a career as an orthodontist or prosthodontist, then they would have to apply to the Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) course. BDS acts as a foundation course for students who want to become practicing dentists or dental surgeons.

4. A Career in Management: If students want to take up a job in an MNC and take care of the managerial aspects of a business or an organization, then they will have to take up the undergraduate course, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). BBA is a foundational course that helps students pursue a career in management.

5. A Career in Science/Research/Teaching: If students want to venture into the field of science, then they need to take up the undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Science (BSc). BSc acts as a foundation course for students who have a keen interest in teaching, research, or build a future in the field of science.

Other than the above-mentioned courses and career choices, students can also opt for a career in the Armed Forces, Architecture, Fashion Designing, Fine/Performing/Visual Arts, Journalism/Mass Communication, etc. All these branches and courses after 12th Science are sure to take students on a road of opportunities. By choosing the field they are passionate about, they can build a rewarding career and a bright future.

