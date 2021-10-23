LIC Jeevan Umang Policy: You can get a return of up to Rs 28 lakh by investing Rs 1302 per month

Everyone saves money for for a bright future. Also, some people invest in stocks, mutual funds, crypto, etc. to get good returns. On the other hand, the largest population in India is the middle class, which avoids investing in these sectors.

The middle class is mainly looking for investment options that have less risk. LIC has a special scheme for such people. The name of this scheme is LIC Jeevan Umang Policy. You can get a return of up to Rs 28 lakh by investing Rs 1302 in this special scheme. You will get many benefits after purchasing this plan from LIC.

Under LIC Jeevan Umang Yojana you can invest in it for 15, 20, 25 or 30 years. Under the scheme, if a person meets with an accident or death, the scheme will benefit him. If you invest in this plan, you will also get income tax exemption. This is a complete life insurance plan. You can take it 100 years. For those who want to take a pension with the plan and pay large sums for their family members after their death, this plan is a great option.