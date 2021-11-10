MBA Program in Real Estate at Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE) under the Aegis of HSNC University

The Real Estate sector is a crucial component for a country, steering the wheels of the economy towards growth and prosperity.

A major contributing factor to the country's economy, real estate is the second-highest labor-intensive industry-coming only second to the agriculture sector. It promotes an all-inclusive growth structure incorporating both the GDP as well as the employment rate of the country. It firmly believes in the concept of 'real' growth as it encompasses more than 270 allied sectors being dependent on it.

The sector boasts massive progression which remains bullish for career opportunities. A globally commanding sector, real estate is the very foundation of any country which acts as a denominator of the overall economic health. Food, clothing, and shelter are the three pivotal components of human existence. The shelter for people comes into the picture even greater today with concepts like 'Housing For All'. The pandemic has fuelled the growth of an emerging asset class like logistics, warehousing, data centers in the real estate segment.

The provost of HSNC University, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani explains the importance by saying - "The evolving Indian real estate sector is in dire need of a suitable talent pool that has the strong technological know-how and profound industry domain knowledge. It opens a multitude of career paths for learners to explore and build a career in the real estate industry. It equips young entrepreneur minds to pursue a career in real estate. Hence a need for a formal degree certificate course in real estate is imperative for renewed career interest. The real estate sector attracts a workforce across different segments and gender with women's talent on the uptick. The future in this sector looks quite promising as it is a significant contributor for nation-building and reaching a $5 trillion economy."

In order to bridge the gap between education and industry, under the aegis of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE), HSNC University has launched courses specializing in the real estate sector. It offers, a two-year MBA degree along with certificate courses in real estate. A hybrid approach has been adapted to allow working students to re-schedule and curate priorities.

A dedicated Curriculum Development Team (CDT) has manned the task of preparing an apposite curriculum for the school's MBA program. NHSRE will assure students to grab internships and apprenticeships with renowned developers across the real estate industry. A digital revolution in the real estate sector has compelled people to look beyond the traditional and pursue futuristic learning courses. With the digital upswing, it is pivotal to prepare students at a nascent stage to equip them with both knowledge and experience, making them 'Industry Ready'.

NHSRE comprises of highly accomplished personalities, reigning the horse strings of the institution with quality wisdom and judgment. The advisory board of NHSRE includes eminent personalities like- Gautam Chatterjee (Ex-Chairman, MahaRERA), Boman Irani (CMD, Rustomjee Group), Hafeez Contractor (Renowned Architect), Deepak Parekh (Chairman, HDFC), Chetan Kapadia (Advocate, Bombay High Court), Darshan Hiranandani (Director, Hiranandani group) to name a few.

The career options for the students post the program is promising as the employability options increases with an array of career options to choose from. Students can foray into different careers pertaining to a specific domain. A plethora of promising career opportunities await in NHSRE which includes- specialized fields of legal, taxation, town planner, civil engineer, valuers, property consultant and management, government PSO, architects, etc.

HSNC is a state cluster university, ready to make its indelible mark on higher education in Mumbai and in the country, creating contemporary landmark courses.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor