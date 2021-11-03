MX Player, the entertainment super app is set to make your Diwali brighter with Real-World-Rewards gaming tournaments

This Diwali, India's entertainment super app, MX Player is all set to add to the festive cheer and make this a joyous occasion for you as it has kicked-off its Real-World-Rewards gaming tournaments from 3rd November.

Participate in the daily or weekly tournaments until 15th November, 11 am and stand a chance to win home Bikes, Laptops, Smartphones and many such exciting rewards.

The platform has also announced 12 lucky draws in the same period, where you can get one chance per day to participate in it and you can take home merchandise like Smartbands, Wireless Earphones, and a Times Prime membership amongst other gift prizes.

MX Player's gaming inventory ranges across categories from popular Indian board games to strategy, quiz, racing, arcade, sports, action amongst others and cater to diverse users across the length and breadth of the country. With a view to making the gaming experience and ecosystem more robust and alluring, MX Player has also built various product layers such as virtual currencies, PvP battles, leaderboards, real-cash prizes and social features for its large user base.

Speaking about this campaign, Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business & Games at MX Player said, "Our primary focus is to entertain the users and keep them engaged at every point. And with the festive season just around the corner, what better than presenting some Real-World-Rewards. We have devised our tournaments and lucky draws in a manner that will only add to the gaming experience of our users while enabling them to take home something really exciting in this festive period."

Since the launch of its gaming feature last year, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, going from 9 hyper-casual games to over 100+ games that are now available across its Android and iOS apps. MX Player continues to witness a surge in the volume of users on its gaming platform.

