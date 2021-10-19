Mzaalo powers entertainment on the go for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Mercedes Benz

Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has announced its association with Daimler India (DICV - BharatBenz) to offer seamless entertainment for all Bus travellers via the In-Bus Entertainment platform powered by Mojoboxx.

Passengers may now experience Unlimited Entertainment with Mzaalo's diverse content in Hindi and 9 other Indian languages, powered by Mojoboxx's innovative In-Bus Entertainment experience via Daimler India (DICV - BharatBenz). Users can simply access Mzaalo content by connecting to the entertainment section in the Bharat Bus Connect App on their mobile phones.

Mzaalo has over 12,000 movies, which includes the best of Bollywood films, regional cinema, original shows, music videos, and much more, to provide much-needed entertainment for on-the-go commuters. By delivering an unmatched travel entertainment experience, the relationship broadens Mzaalo's reach and enhances its engagement with on-the-go audiences.

BharatBenz - a global manufacturer, operates numerous production facilities and service centers worldwide. It is a full-line bus supplier, with Mercedes-Benz, Setra, and BharatBenz brands covering every segment in the global bus market.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, "We are excited to partner with Daimler India and offer premium content access to travellers anytime, anywhere. We have built Mzaalo with a consumer centric approach and this collaboration helps us broaden our digital footprint by offering unmatched travel entertainment experiences to users."

Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, MojoBoxx added, "Looking at current times, Passengers enjoy BYOD contact less entertainment on-the-go more than ever. With Mzaalo's vast library of entertainment content available in 10 regional languages, the in-coach entertainment in the bus segment is all set to be transformed into a joyful experience."

