Nebula adds sparkle to Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations with an exciting festive offer

India's pioneering brand of solid 18K gold watches, Nebula, from the House of Titan, introduces a dazzling festive offer on its range of luxury timepieces for Dhanteras and Diwali, a time considered especially auspicious for buying gold.

The offer extends up till the 7th of November, and gives customers up to 20% off on Nebula's carefully curated range of over a hundred crafted timepieces. For the festive season, the brand also introduces two exquisite new timepieces, with a statement dial in natural gemstones that is as precise in function as it is high on style. Available in two elegant variants of malachite and lapis lazuli, the impeccably crafted watch is envisioned as a classic accessory for the modern sophisticate with exceptional taste.

Meticulously crafted with a reputation for precision and reliability, every Nebula product comes with the surety of a lifetime's warranty from Titan. Its commitment to exceptional design is evident in the variety of luxury timepieces in 18k gold styled in the finest tradition of gold craftsmanship.

Reviving rare forms of art like minakari and filigree, they bring to life India's grandeur and rich cultural heritage. Clean, sleek styles with classic leather straps are juxtaposed with timepieces that standout with intricate work or are embellished with pearls and diamonds in kada and bracelet styles. The versatility of the line-up will appeal to every watch aficionado and aesthete, just as the offer adds irresistible appeal to the sensibilities of the hallowed festival.

Says Sirish Chandrashekar, Brand Head, Titan Watches, "Nebula effortlessly blends excellence in watch making with a legacy of leadership in design and luxury gold craftsmanship. We have introduced new watches for the season that has come from thorough analysis of customer demands from the brand. We hope that they enjoy their timeless pieces from Nebula, and that their purchases bring them great fortune."

Customers can avail of Nebula's festive across India, in select World of Titan & Helios stores as well as on the Titan website.

Nebula is an exclusive collection of 18K Solid Gold watches from Titan Company Ltd. These crafted watches are available at a price of INR 39,500 onwards. Watches are available in plain Gold as well as embellished with Pearls, Diamonds, Rubies and other precious stones. Watches are available in World of Titan Stores, Helios, and select authorized dealers.

