NEEDLEDUST launches its first ever store in Mumbai at Jio World Drive, BKC

India's first ever designer jutti label, NEEDLEDUST is thrilled to announce the launch of their first ever store in Mumbai at Reliance's first premium mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive.

Housing more than 90+ premium and luxury brands, JIO World Driver is an exciting hub for luxury, fashion, shopping and entertainment.

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex, and spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity, Jio World Drive is Mumbai's newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent International and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai's first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services. With an international consumer base, NEEDLEDUST launched in 2014 with an original first of its kind product in the designer jutti space.

Following the immense success of their existing stores in Delhi & Chandigarh, this is a significant milestone for the brand as they open their doors at tinsel town. Established in the year 2014 NEEDLEDUST continues to build on its market momentum through strategic and innovative products and designs, handcrafted precision and luxurious finesse.

NEEDLEDUST brings to you a line of bespoke fine leather juttis, that speak the charm of a true old school artisan with a desire to recreate this age-old craft for those who wear, admire, preserve its elegance and culture. The celebrated label is all about unbridled passion for the revival of the jutti and unmatched craftsmanship, amalgamating the finesse of old royal moulds with innovative design and embroidery patterns that impeccably reflect 21st century aesthetics.

NEEDLEDUST now invites patrons across Mumbai to visit the new store, a sparkling new addition to the brand's stores in Delhi and Chandigarh and a spectacular online presence on NEEDLEDUST.com

The exciting new space spans across 500 Sq Ft on the first floor, offering new collections as well as older classics that have become brand favourites. This experiential store allows you to witness the world of NEEDLEDUST first-hand, with trials as well styling advice on offer from store representatives. Each element is carefully designed keeping in mind the brand's much-loved aesthetic from the soft blush palette & delicate hues to the use of materials like pine wood, gold brass & pristine white marble.

In time for the festive season, NEEDLEDUST has also launched their festive collection introducing six intricately crafted juttis finished with exquisitely handcrafted metallic embellishments and sparkling sequins, adding a refreshing and glamorous touch to the upcoming season. Bringing back nostalgia of a vibrant India with a modern narration, with sparkles of gold fireworks in sequin, beads, details of gota and the classic dabka work this collection is a celebration of Indian festivities.

The much-anticipated Festive 2021 collection will be available at the new store among other classic collections including the hugely celebrated collections with legendary designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. NEEDLEDUST also recently launched MULES, alternative footwear that has the same unparalleled quality and craftsmanship of NEEDLEDUST Juttis.

100% handcrafted and Vegan, these spectacular mules feature a variety of patterns across a stunning palette of colours. Also available is a very special collection with SAND by Shirin comprising of mules and sandals along with a collection for Kids footwear.

Many other surprises are to follow including a menswear range in 2022. For beautiful winter brides, the new store will offer new pieces, giving traditional juttis fresh appeal. Perfect scallops, cursive centres, adorned with beautiful light weight yet impressive embroideries of pearls, sequins, mirrors is what brides and bridesmaids can look forward to.

Shirin Mann Sangha, Creative Designer and Founder of NEEDLEDUST says, "I'm so overwhelmed by this launch, mainly because this has been on the anvil for so long, our plans were derailed by the devastation of the pandemic and yet we persevered. We feel so lucky to finally be in the city that has given us so much love since our inception, at a venue that stands to be the benchmark in luxe retail. This store will house all our latest collections and a few surprises we've kept just for Mumbai! We're so happy to finally be here, after so many years of shipping to this part of the country and after so many queries, here we are and I really hope to see everyone at our store, with all my love always."

The new store opens on 23rd October at 11 AM. All safety measures and hygiene standards are being diligently and stringently followed.

Timings - 10:30 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week

Prices begin from Rs. 2490/-

