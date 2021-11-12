Nesterra Decor gifts moments of festive joy to travelers this Diwali

The festive season is in full swing as consumers put their best foot forward to celebrate the season of joy with all of their loved ones.

With the festive cheer in the air, Nesterra, the state-of-the-art premium decor brand, has initiated an on-ground activation at the Mumbai International Airport. The brand weaved together a unique gifting experience and surprised passengers travelling during this festive with special gift hampers from its high-end collections, thereby creating a more meaningful Diwali celebration this year.

Since the past year, family and friends have been kept apart for a long time and so what better time to travel than now. While travelling can be quite tiring coupled with the awareness of taking care of oneself, it is the joy of returning to a home that is brimming with colors, emotions, and stories that keeps one going.

Moreover, many are excited to surprise loved ones, decorate their homes and make this festive time the most memorable. Keeping this in mind, Nesterra - part of Sutlej Textiles, the flagship textiles company of the illustrious KK Birla Group, has taken a step further to surprise a special group of passengers with their collection making the season even more meaningful by gifting when least expected.

To make the passengers aware of what is in store, an announcement was made directing flyers to the luggage belt. Each flap was specially customized with Nesterra designs from their exclusive collections. Once the passengers reached the designated belt, a special piece of happiness in the form of curated gift hampers from the house of Nesterra rolled out for each passenger waiting for their luggage. These exclusive pieces along with a special photo op section further added to the festive fervor along with pops of color to accentuate their festive decor.

Speaking about the brand's recent collaboration, Smita Joshi, VP Home Textiles and Design Expert, Nesterra said, "The festive season is one of the most auspicious times where consumers go above and beyond in making their home stand out and showcase their own personality through their decor. Nesterra aims to enhance this very decor that can tell your own story through our products allowing you to add your very own personal touch. In order to showcase how different pieces of decor can bring a sense of light to your life, this first-of-its-kind collaboration gave us the opportunity to uplift the spirits of a select group of people with a simple festive gift/memory that they can take home, adding a bit of magic to the festive time."

Talking about the recent activation, Sanjay Shukla, CEO, The Max said, "We, at The Max, believe in providing novel, creative solutions to our clients. Our association with Nesterra is firmly based on this principle. Therefore, for Diwali, we created an exceptional and exciting experience at the Mumbai International Airport. A specially designated conveyor belt where each luggage flap was covered with premium Nesterra prints for an experiential display. In keeping with Nesterra's customer-centric brand philosophy of 'Featuring You', passengers disembarking from a pre-determined flight were treated to a festive hamper, for a brighter, personalised Diwali."

Link to the film -

Agency: The Max Publicity & Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Creative & Concept: Reha Reval, Radhika Das, Maulika Singh, Rahul Killekar, Sainesh Sawant, Paresh Kunekar, Pradyut A.

Account Management Team: Samir Vithlani, Shweta lad, Shivam Sharma, Isha Savla

Production Team: Veejay Somiyaa, Ashish Kahar

Nesterra is a premium home furnishings brand in the upholstery and drapery segment from Sutlej Textiles & Industries that is part of the K. K. Birla group that specializes in the manufacturing of yarns for the B2B sector. Nesterra, the company's first ever brand extension focusing on a consumer-first approach draws inspiration from nature's abode, curating elements from varied cultures that cater to every personality, diverse landscapes and experiences, seamlessly stitching them together to create a tapestry of colour, emotions, and stories one can call their own.

Born from an amalgamation of nest (home) and terra (earth), Nesterra believes in bringing to life aesthetic living spaces brimming with nature, colour and personality. With a strong retail presence across Tier I & II markets, the brand will soon expand pan-India to cater to the Tier III markets as well.

Along with wide network of multi-brand outlets providing creative solutions to the urban consumer looking for easy and convenient fixes with a technology enablement for visualization, Nesterra aims to help inspire Indian consumers redefine their interior landscape/living space. Do visit to know more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor