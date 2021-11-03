NMIMS's Pharmacy professors featured in Stanford's list of top 2 percent Scientists

Dr Yogesh Kulkarni, Associate Professor & Associate Dean and Dr Pravin Shende, Professor, NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) have been listed among the top 2% Scientists in the World. Both of them have been figured in the list prepared by Stanford University and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company.

The third version of the list has been published in October 2021 which is based on the Aug 01, 2021 snapshot from Scopus based on published articles and citations of scientist from all over the world.

"It is indeed a great honour to be featured amongst world peers in the scientific community," said Dr Yogesh Kulkarni.

Dr Yogesh Kulkarni is involved in the research on diabetes, diabetic complications, Alzheimer's disease and herbal drugs.

Dr Pravin Shende said, "Being amongst the top 2% of scientific minds gives us the impetus to work more in the area of scientific research."

Research areas of Dr Pravin Shende include novel biosensors, liposomes, transdermal drug delivery systems, dendrimers, nanosponges, nanobubbles and nanoflowers.

"It is a great honour for the University and for our faculty to be recognized by Stanford. At NMIMS, research is actively pursued and our faculty have been recognized and winning awards consistently at various forums," said Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-Vice Chancellor.

The school was founded in 2006 with a vision to serve the healthcare system of our country. Ranked 14th in the country amongst all Pharmacy Schools as per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 India by Ministry of HRD.

The programs are tailor-made to fulfil the requirements of the growing Pharma Industry & are reviewed regularly in consultation with the Board of Studies, which comprises people from Pharma Industry, Research, FDA and top academicians from all over India.

Over the years, SPPSPTM has made significant inroads in the sphere of pharmaceutical education and research, achieved by outstanding student participation in various activities ably supported by highly qualified and motivated faculty and a world-class infrastructure.

