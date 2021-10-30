NSHM Kolkata's first of its kind, state of the art "Audio Visual Production Van" to help students produce over 200 projects

India,29th September,2021-NSHM's School of Media and Communication (NSMC) is the only Indian institute with a state-of-the-art Audio-Visual Production Van (AV Production Van) to enable students to participate in live audio-video productions across diverse locations. TheAV Production van is equipped with the latest high definition 4K cameras, gadgets, and gear for video work which will help media students to stream HD content live and on-demand. With this van, NSMC's students can participate in outdoor-based live projects. With the introduction of location-based learning at NSMC, students will be entering into a new phase of learning. Up til now, over 200 projects have been framed which will be implemented soon by students of NSHM with the aid of AV Production van. Apart from being students' showreel, these projects will be streamed onY-TV, NSMC's upcoming Web TV channel and provide a platform for students to put their classroom learning to practice.

The Audio-Visual Production van is a small production control room that can be moved to different locations where events or video production can be filmed. These are used for outside broadcasts, remote broadcasts and electronic field productions. AV Production van is useful for capturing live events that are too large to fit inside or take place in a purpose-built television studio, such as shooting unique locations. AV Production van facilitates live streaming of sports events, live functions, indoor concerts and performances. As opposed to studio work, where the director can retake a shot if necessary, AV Production Vans are live, edge-of-the-seat productions. The entire event is streamed live, including visuals, audio, special effects, graphics, commentary and recorded on Hard Disk as it occurs.

NSMC'sAV Production van includes a host of state of the art gadgets to offer a holistic production experience to students:

3 SONY PXW Z190 4K Video Cameras, connected with 70 ft long SDI and HDMI cables, LED lights, Tripods and accessories

1 SONY HVR-Z7P HDV video camera

3 SONY DSR PD-170 DVCAM Video cameras

Blackmagic Atem Television Pro-HD 8 Cam Live Production Switcher

Blackmagic HyperDeck Studio Recorder for Playback/Record formats including 4K and full

HD on a hard disc

Apple Mac system for AV & Graphics playout

4 Sennheiser G4 cordless lapels for broadcast-quality live sound recording.

2 Rode Boom Microphones for capturing Live sound

Zoom L12 Track digital audio console for digital sound recording

LiveU Solo for full HD Live Streaming

4 Walky Talky for long-range wireless communication

Supported with heavy-duty generator and cables.

NSMC students have been able to produce several projects with the AV Production van facility thanks to the guidance of Professors and Technical Team members. The first project called "IVF-Boon to Infertility" was an interview featuring legendary Dr Baidyanath Chakravarty, Father of 4000 Test Tube Babies and was held in the Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Salt Lake City, Kolkata where selected PG students interviewed the renowned doctor; and the second project was called "Lockdown Impact On Fishermen's Livelihood" a narrative on the daily livelihood of the fishermen and a panel discussion involving them. It was held in Canning (South 24 Parganas -West Bengal) executed by selected PG and UG Journalism students specializing in Electronic Media. Both the projects enabled students to implement the tenets of journalism to practice and participate in Outdoor Students' Journalism Project.

Another project titled, "Zinda Dil" an all-day live video production of "Aangan" was orgzed by the in-house performing arts portal at NSHM, in which NSHM students contributed songs and shared their experiences with the pandemic. The inaugural event featured a panel discussion amongst eminent personalities on 'Education during Covid-19 and beyond' which was live-streamed from the AV Production van.

