Pakeezah Collection showcased by Designer Mohit Falod

His elegant silhouettes, chic cuts that have an impeccable finish are a fashion statement for many including various Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Prachi Desai, Soha Ali Khan, Zeenat Amaan to name a few.

At fashion connect, Falod showcased his PAKEEZAAH collection.

The regalia collection is a tribute to Rajasthan's Royal Rajwada culture, dates back to the early 1900s. This series will feature antique cuts, materials, and jewels worn by royal maharanis and maharajas of the period.

He has experimented with a wide range of prints, including Sanganeri, block prints, and nearly all other forms of Indian prints. He has utilised real gold and silver Gotas and threads, semi-precious stones, polkis and turquoise with an interplay of fabrics. This season is inspired by Rajasthani poetic paintings depicting large monochrome sceneries of the Raasleela and the typical themes such as peacocks, rabbits, swans and lotuses.

For the past two and half decades, Falod has keenly focused on his handcrafted creations while maintaining the lightness and focusing on the ease of wear for brides on their special day. Never compromising on the garment's movement and fluidity, he has found ways to work with traditional and modern techniques to fabricate these veritable pieces of art in motion.

PAKEEZAAH is distinct from Falod's previous offerings. For the past eight months, he and his entire team have been working on it.

It's a celebration of the Indian royal antiques that begins with thousands of meters of woven brocade strips being cut out and put in various configurations.

Falod was recently conferred with Best Designer- Couture and The Most Innovative Fashion Designer by Madhuri Dixit at an award ceremony held in Mumbai.

