Peppymode.com ties up with Unicommerce for E-commerce vendor management

Peppymode.com, the leading e-commerce site for women and kids in India has recently partnered with Unicommerce, India's largest e-commerce solution focused on a supply chain SaaS technology platform.

Unicommerce's solutions aim to improve and increase brand sales through its platform for both online and offline merchants, serving more than 15,000+ clients across various sectors such as Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care, Health, Fashion Jewellery, Homedecor, Electronics, Fashion Accessories, and many more, with a presence in more than 250 cities in India.

Amala George, Founder, and Managing Director of, said, "The tie-up with Unicommerce will facilitate Peppymode.com to help the fashion brand in providing a seamless online experience to its customers and vendors. Also by adding more vendors, the customers are offered the latest products and ranges, which will help Peppymode.com to focus and onboard only "

Peppymode.com is proud of its Indian roots and proudly supports the 'Make-in-India' movement. India has a wide range of budding designers and innovative entrepreneurs with distinct points of view. Many have made significant investments to revitalize traditional regional crafts and encourage traditional artisans to create contemporary and trendy products and designs. Peppymode is an online shopping retail site specializing in women and kids wear and has become one of India's top online fashion websites and it is available on and Appstore.

Specialties in the collaboration:

Unicommerce and Peppymode.com help vendors to manage inventory directly on the site, allowing vendors willing to list on the site and make changes and updates at any time of the day or night.

This collaboration will help Peppymode.com to make it to the top 10 in India in the eCommerce market.

The commission of vendors is the best commission in the market as compared to other players.

With the help of the Peppymode order management system and Unicommerce, they will be able to ship items from your store directly onto their clients' doorsteps.

With the collaboration, Peppymode.com ensures a seamless experience not only for their customers but also for the sellers.

Peppymode.com has a limited number of sellers as compared to its competitors like Myntra, Nykaa, Shoppersstop, Limeroad, and a few others. With the new collaboration, Peppymode.com can onboard many branded authorized sellers on its platform. Peppymode.com was created with individuals with great potential in mind who sell ladies' and children's fashion apparel. It is one of the best online marketplaces for women and kids and gives identity to all the vendors whether it is new to the market or established.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce said "At Unicommerce we believe in providing best-in-class software solutions to enable clients to onboard quality vendors. Our partnership with Peppymode.com will further enhance our commitment to this direction. Unicommerce's solutions aim to ease and enhance customer experience and increase brand sales.".

The platform says it processes around 100 million shipments annually, amounting to 15-20 percent of overall India's e-commerce business. The goal at Peppymode.com is to provide a fantastic purchasing experience at reasonable costs for vendors and customers while also setting standards to preserve long-term partnerships with them.

Overall, the eCommerce fashion portals are said to have recovered over 80% of its business as compared to its pre-lockdown volumes, according to SaaS-based eCommerce platform Unicommerce and with the increase in the handset users across the country will push the sales furthermore and Peppymode.com is looking at that huge market opening up in the next 2 to 3 years in India.

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor