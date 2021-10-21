Physics Wallah and its aim to provide affordable education to the masses

In the era in which education is more of a business when it comes to coaching for aspirants of medical and engineering entrance exams, Alakh Pandey AKA aims to provide quality content to all the aspiring medicos and techies free of cost or at a minimal cost.

Alakh Pandey has been paving the way for millions of students through his YouTube Channel and on which he provides lectures on the necessary subjects for, NEET, JEE Mains, and Advanced level. Observing the financial implications of many to enrol in expensive online courses, Alakh Pandey set on providing affordable education to help aspirants ace various entrance exams.

Physics Wallah is continuously raising its bar in the field of competition giving everything that students need with the best environment to support them in achieving their dreams. As a result of the affordable and highly effective courses, most of the students have achieved commendable ranks in JEE Mains this year. Further, four high-ranking AIR holders, namely -- Saurabh Kulkarni (AIR 14), Penta Harshini (AIR 150), LSA Maurya (AIR 369), and Mohammad Shoaib (AIR 911) have benefitted highly from the courses. Additionally, Aditya Singh from Meghalaya and Satyam Raj from Arunachal Pradesh have also topped in their respective states. Along with it, some students have scored 100 percentile in physics which further demonstrates the organization's determination and hard work with their students.

At Physics Wallah, students can opt from various batches such as Lakshya, Prayas, and Manzil. These are divided on the basis of the level of the student aided by all-inclusive, batch-specific study material with a focus on concept development.

He began his journey on YouTube in the year 2016, and since then, he has been teaching online courses, including IIT, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, Medical to his followers for free. In the beginning, he was concerned about the result of low insights on his channel but because of his consistency and clear intention towards his aim of providing free knowledge to the needy, he was determined to not give up and uploaded videos daily with the same enthusiasm.

As education all over the world quickly shifted to the online medium, students started following him and his easy tricks on the internet with asking more of it, as he used simple language to teach with the help of a lot of examples. The batches of Physics Wallah began with the goal of offering education to the needy and diligent while ignoring the majority of the market, which was primarily concerned with money.

Born in 1991 in Prayagraj, Alakh Pandey always scored admirable marks in his school years. He began his search for a college and began preparing for the college entrance exam. However, when he saw the amount of fees that were being charged at the coaching centres, he decided that he would study on his own for the entrance exam.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Kanpur through self-study and then began thinking about a profession. Alakh Pandey received an offer from a coaching centre to teach, and since then, he has been teaching with the aim of helping those in need.

During last year, when institutes were pulling back from students amid the pandemic, he established an app called Physics Wallah, where he started new batches along with the help of the best teachers all across India. The batches were designed according to the student affordability in mind. The goal was to cover the entire course for science students at the lowest possible cost so that they would not have to give up their goals due to financial constraints. The demand for more videos led the expanses high and that is why the courses have reasonable pricing, which is 90% less than the rest of the market. Not only are the courses easily accessible, they also provide the top quality with features like Test Series, Quizzes, Live Classes, Special Courses and many more.

To know more, visit - and

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor